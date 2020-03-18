MAAC officials positive for virus

Two officials who worked games in the three NCAA Division I men's basketball conference tournaments, including that of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, have tested positive for COVID-19, the MAAC announced in conjunction with the Collegiate Officiating Consortium on Wednesday night.
The referees worked March 7 in the America East quarterfinals (Maine at Vermont), March 9 in the Horizon League semifinals (UIC-Wright State in Indianapolis) before heading to Atlantic City, N.J. to work the MAAC first round (Manhattan-Fairfield) and MAAC quarters (Manhattan-Siena) on March 10 and 11.
Mark Singelais of the Albany Times Union reported that state officials "have advised Siena individuals with 'direct contact' with referees should self-isolate for 14 days."
Singelais wrote that "Siena coaches, players and bench staff are self-isolating until March 25, two weeks from the date of their possible exposure to the virus."
It was unclear immediately after the announcement if other schools would follow suit, though it is expected.
Former Niagara head coach Chris Casey is a Fairfield assistant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.