MAAC names 40th anniversary team

The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference turns 40 years old this fall.
To celebrate, the conference is is recognizing standout teams and athletes from throughout its history, across all sports. Tuesday, it named its 40th Anniversary Men's Basketball Team, picking five players from each of its current member schools, highlighting each school's top player from its time in the conference, and even spotlighting a few of its most successful coaches.
Niagara's top honor went to former coach Joe Mihalich, who is the all-time winningest coach in MAAC history at 265 wins. Mihalich led the Purple Eagles from 1998 to 2013 before leaving for Hofstra. During Mihalich's time on Monteagle Ridge, he helped NU end a 35-year NCAA Tournament drought, appearing both in 2005 and 2007. The Purple Eagles also went to the NIT three times (2004, 2009 and 2013) and won four MAAC regular-season titles under Mihalich.
He coached three MAAC Players of the Year, two MAAC Tournament MVPs, two MAAC Defensive Players of the Year, one NCAA single-season scoring leader and one national mid-major freshman of the year. Mihalich accumulated nine coach of the year honors while at Niagara, including MAAC Coach of the Year (1998-99, 2004-05, 2012-13), National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) District 1 Coach of the Year (2008-09, 2012-13) and CollegeInsider.com Coach of the Year (2012-13). Mihalich also received the 2013 Skip Prosser Man of the Year award.
Juan Mendez (2001-05) earned the spotlight as Niagara's top player, having rewrote the record books during his four seasons on Monteagle Ridge. He amassed over 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. He led the Purple Eagles to their second NCAA Tournament berth in school history in 2005 en route to being named MAAC Player of the Year, MAAC Tournament MVP and AP All-America Honorable Mention. Mendez was named First-Team All-MAAC a record three times. He was inducted into the Niagara Athletics Hall of Fame in 2013 and the MAAC Basketball Honor Roll in 2014.
Also picked for Niagara, which joined the MAAC in 1989, were Kahlil Dukes (2016-18), Tyrone Lewis (2006-10), Charron Fisher (2004-08) and Alvin Young (1997-99).
Honored from the other 10 MAAC schools were:
• Canisius — Darrel Barley (1992-96), Billy Baron (2012-14), Darren Fenn (1997-01), Craig Wise (1991-95) and Micheal Meeks (1992-96).
• Fairfield — Deng Gai (2001-05), Tony George (1982-86), Derek Needham (2009-13), Darren Phillip (1996-00) and Tyler Nelson (2014-18).
• Iona — Steve Burtt (1980-84), Steve Burtt Jr. (2002-06), A.J. English (2012-16), Gary Springer (1980-84), Scott Machado (2009-12) and coach Tim Cluess.
• Manhattan — Emmy Andujar (2011-15), Keith Bullock (1989-93), George Beamon (2009-14), Tim Cain (1981-85) and Luis Flores (2001-04).
• Marist — Khallid Hart (2013-18), Sean Kennedy (1998-02), Chavaughn Lewis (2011-15), Brian Parker (2015-19) and Jared Jordan (2003-07).
• Monmouth — Deion Hammond (2015-active), Andrew Nicholas (2011-15), Micah Seaborn (2015-18), Austin Tilghman (2014-18) and Justin Robinson (2013-17).
• Quinnipiac — Ike Azotam (2010-14), Ousmane Drame (2011-15), Zaid Hearst (2011-15), Rich Kelly (2017-19) and Cameron Young (2016-19).
• Rider —Jerry Johnson (2001-05), Mario Porter (1998-2002), Daniel Stewart (2010-14), Ryan Thompson (2006-10) and Jason Thompson (2004-08).
• Saint Peter’s — Ricky Bellinger (1996-00), Willie Haynes (1985-89), Wesley Jenkins (2007-11), Todd Sowell (2004-08) and Keydren Clark (2002-06).
• Siena — Doremus Bennerman (1990-94), Marcus Faison (1996-00), Alex Franklin (2006-10), Kenny Hasbrouck (2005-09), Marc Brown (1987-91) and coach Fran McCaffery.
The MAAC also honored a select group of standouts who played for schools no longer in the conference. They were: Randy Cozzens (Army, 1981-85), Kevin Houston (Army, 1983-87), Joe Paterno (Fordham, 1985-89), Dwight Pernell (Holy Cross, 1986-90), Tim Legler (La Salle, 1984-88), Doug Overton (La Salle, 1987-91), Randy Woods (La Salle, 1989-92), Kevin Green (Loyola, 1989-92) and the conference's all-time leading scorer and rebounder, Lionel Simmons (La Salle, 1986-90).
Former UB guard goes pro
Former University at Buffalo standout point guard Davonta Jordan has signed a contract to play professional basketball in Bulgaria. Jordan will play for BC Balkan Botevgrad, competing in the National Basketball League.
A three-time member of the Mid-American Conference All-Defensive Team, Jordan was the 2020 MAC Defensive Player of the Year.
Jordan was one of the top defenders in the country this past season as he led the MAC with 67 steals and added 25 blocks, which was amongst the top 10 in the league.
While continuing to play strong defense, Jordan also had the best offensive season of his career, averaging 11.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. He was just one of four players nationally to average over five rebounds, five assists, and two steals per game.
Jordan started 107 games at point guard for the Bulls over his career. He was the starting point guard for UB's MAC Championship teams in 2018 and 2019.
He ranks second in school history in career assists with 522 and fourth in career steals with 179.
