MAAC launches United for Justice campaign

The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference announced its United for Justice campaign Thursday in an effort to promote "lasting change" in the battle against social injustice and racial inequality.
The campaign includes a number of changes to conference rules and programs:
• MAAC and school Student-Athlete Advisory Committees will spread awareness of ongoing programs, including the new Voter Registration Initiative, which encourages student-athletes to vote and makes Election Day a mandatory day off.
• MAAC SAAC is also developing a Diversity and Inclusion Subcommittee to "give student-athletes a platform to discuss topics with conference administrators," according to a press release.
• This basketball season, the MAAC will provide member schools with floor decals and digital board content promoting Black Lives Matter and MAAC united for Justice.
• New diversity and inclusion programming to educate administrators, coaching staffs and student-athletes.
• Teams are encouraged to develop and participate in Martin Luther King Jr. Day programming and celebrations.
• The creating of Education Day programming by women's basketball head coaches to be shared with children in local communities during February to teach the importance and influence of Black History Month.
• Basketball coaches will participate in a reading program with local elementary and middle schools.
• Student-athletes in all sports will be allowed to wear social justice patches, pins and pregame warm-up shirts.
• The MAAC will support Coaches 4 Change, an organization founded in early July by college basketball coaches "to provide a platform that engages, educates, empowers, and evolves the young voter on yesterday’s and today’s issues of social injustice, systemic racism, and the power of voting," according to its website. Siena men's head coach Carmen Maciariello serves as the organization's executive director.
• The MAAC will further develop the MAAC Gives Back program in Atlantic City on a virtual basis this upcoming year with a continued effort to educate local students and to keep an open conversation on diversity and inclusion.
“On behalf of the MAAC presidents, I share my deep gratitude for the work being done on our campuses and beyond as our student-athletes, coaches and administrators seek to promote education for social justice and combat racial injustice,” said Niagara University President and MAAC President Rev. James J. Maher, C.M. “We know this is a long and winding road, and we are fortunate to have such an amazing group of people who are committed to becoming the change we seek for our society.”
