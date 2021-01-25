MAAC adjusts men's hoops schedule

The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference has cleared 90 men's basketball schedule changes due to COVID-19 this season, announcing Monday another batch that affects each of the 11 member programs.
Fairfield was the latest program to announce a pause for a positive COVID-19 test result among Tier I personnel, taking a 10-day break as mandated by Connecticut guidelines starting Saturday.
Iona is currently on its third 14-day pause of the season. The Gaels have not played since a Dec. 23 non-conference game against Coppin State and have only completed four MAAC games so far. They announced a positive test Dec. 29, the week they were scheduled to host Niagara, and another on Jan. 16. They won't return until Feb. 3 and will play three games a week for four straight weeks to make up for lost time.
Monmouth had announced a pause Friday, just as it was preparing for a weekend series against Manhattan. The series was postponed, but the Hawks announced Monday that the test was discovered to be a false positive, meaning they're back in action.
So this weekend, instead of hosting defending conference champion Siena this weekend as originally scheduled, Niagara will host two games against Monmouth. The Purple Eagles, who have not had to take a mid-season pause so far, will have their bye next week. Siena will visit Feb. 12-13, followed by a trip to Iona on Feb. 19-20 and two home games against Battle of the Bridge rival Canisius on March 4-5.
Siena, Monmouth and Iona are currently the top three teams in the conference standings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.