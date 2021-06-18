Lumberjacks find their groove as sectionals near

North Tonawanda baseball has won seven of its last eight games. The Lumberjacks have won big and they have won a couple close ones.
It all adds up to exactly what coach Eric Partell was hoping for: his team is getting hot at just the right time.
NT wrapped up the regular season with a 7-6 win over a tough Lewiston-Porter squad on Thursday, finishing 10-6, good enough for third place in the Niagara Frontier League.
Now, with the start of the Section VI playoffs just a few days away, the Jacks are in a good place in all facets of their game.
The Lumberjacks took it on the chin early, losing their first two games to Lockport and eventual league champ Niagara Wheatfield. But Partell said the results were not a true reflection of the team's ability. It was more a case of his young squad facing two strong teams and starting pitchers right out of the gate.
That it was just a matter of gaining experience and building continuity as a unit.
"That kind of woke us up a little bit and turned everybody's focus to making sure they did their part to get their bats straight and put together some good at-bats," Partell said.
The Jacks broke through with a 9-8 comeback win over Niagara Falls that began a three-game winning streak.
Leading the way has been a very capable trio of senior captains, catcher Paul Schwandt, shortstop JJ Reed and pitcher Casey O'Bryan, who can essentially be slotted into any position and deliver top notch results.
"I think that's one of our big advantages," Partell said. "I think we kind of knew that coming in. My first year (here at NT) coaching the JV I was with these guys as freshman. So this is our fourth year together.
"I had all three of them as sophomores on varsity a few years back. So they got a year's worth of varsity experience, which is huge."
As usually happens in high school sports, the current captains were taught by their upperclassmen. Partell mentioned one former player in particular, Casey Trombley.
"One of our captains that year was Casey Trombley who was a big influence on all of them. Especially Casey O'Bryan, both being outfielders," said Partell. "That has a lot to do with it. They all came up through the program together, playing youth ball."
Partell has also been very impressed by sophomore third baseman Sam Heim, who is hitting .400.
"Once we got out in the field and saw the type of power he brings to the lineup it was certainly unexpected," said Partell. "Being that consistent with the bat and bringing that power element to the lineup has been really beneficial."
North Tonawanda comes into the postseason having scored 11 or more runs in five of its last six games. Including a 22-8 win over Kenmore West on Tuesday.
The Section VI baseball playoffs start Monday with quarterfinals. Semifinals are Wednesday, followed by championship games next Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.