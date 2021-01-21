Luck swings for Purple Eagles

Last season, the Niagara Purple Eagles were outscored by nearly four points per game in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference play and finished two games under .500. This year, NU is outscoring its MAAC foes by nearly two points a game, and it's ... still two games under .500.
Sports, eh?
Halfway through a season where the schedule changes more often than the current most popular Bernie Sanders meme, it's tough to know what to make of the Purple Eagles (5-7, 4-6 MAAC).
They're worse offensively than last season's hot-shooting group, which hit a higher mark on 3-pointers (40.7%) in MAAC play than this year's is shooting overall (40.4%).
They turn the ball over less, down from 10.1 a game to 9.5, even after leading the MAAC in that category and turnover margin a year ago.
They still get hurt on the glass, though not near as badly. After being out-rebounded by a panic-inducing 12.1 boards a game in the MAAC last season, NU has cut that to a respectable, but still last-place, 4.5.
They shoot a lot more free throws, making over six more trips to the line per game. They foul less, cutting opponents' trips to the line down from 16.1 per game to 14.7.
They're also much better defensively, dropping their field goal percentage against from 43.9% to 41.3% and knocking nearly eight points (69.4 to 61.7) off their points allowed per game in the MAAC.
And yet, that record remains the same.
"I think for us we want to continue to get better and we talked about a number of different things over the offseason," head coach Greg Paulus said. "We looked at certain areas and we’ve gotten better in those areas. For us, we want to continue to develop. At the halfway point in the conference, we still have a lot of room to grow. We think that we can still get better in a number of areas."
Luck is a tricky thing to quantify, but most numbers say the Purple Eagles were extremely lucky to even flirt with .500 last year and have seen that luck take a turn this season.
They're 1-3 in five-point games after finishing 7-4 in such contests — not including a pair of overtime wins — last season. They're 1-5 in 10-point games, way down from 8-6.
KenPom.com, an analytics site, has NU as the 304th-luckiest team — or 54th-unluckiest — in the country this season after finishing 31st a year ago. Pythagorean expectation, a calculation of expected win percentage based on point differential, gave NU a roughly 6-14 MAAC record last season and says it should be 6-4 this year.
"We’ve put ourselves in position to have the outcome that we want. That’s what you would like to kind of get yourself, an opportunity at the end of the game," Paulus said. "There's different groups that have been on the floor, different ways that the game can go. We certainly want to get better at making that one extra play, but at the end of the day the game is 40 minutes. There's a lot of plays in there that could be the difference."
The Purple Eagles will have a chance to change their luck when they open the second half today with the first of a two-game series at Quinnipiac.
The Bobcats are 3-5 and just 1-3 in the MAAC after missing over a month, from Dec. 6 to Jan. 8, due to COVID-19.
The two teams split last seasons' series, and both are coming off being swept on the road, Niagara at Manhattan and Quinnipiac at Monmouth.
"They're a very balanced team," Paulus said. "Looking at their stats and watching them on film, they've got almost seven guys that average eight points a game. They're a team similar to Manhattan, they're going to play 10 or 11 guys, got a blend of returners but also guys that haven't been there but are talented."
Niagara will be hoping for some reinforcements. Its injury list has grown as the season has gone on, with senior guard Justin Roberts, the Purple Eagles' third-leading scorer, recently joining freshmen Tahjae Hill and Touba Traore and sophomore Steve Levnaic on the sidelines.
Though he remained coy, Paulus made it sound like someone could be nearing a return.
"We have some guys doing a bit more," Paulus said. "I think that we'll know a little bit more here over the next couple days whether we'll be able to have someone who hasn't played because of an injury."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.