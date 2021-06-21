Newfane senior Andy Lucinski captured his fourth career Section VI Division II individual wrestling title Saturday at Pioneer High School, putting a cap on one of the most decorated high school wrestling careers in Western New York over the past decade.
Lucinski’s four sectional titles ties him with Newfane’s legendary Ryan Needle (Class of 2003) for most in program history while Lucinski’s 217 wins is second only to Needle’s 240. Likewise, Lucisnki finishes his career tied for 23rd in WNY history in total wins.
Unfortunately, the loss of a full regular season schedule and NYS individual championship tournament due to the pandemic denied Lucinski a chance to possibly overtake Needle’s win record. And, it certainly denied the University at Buffalo-bound star one more shot at a state individual championship. Lucinski, a three-time state tournament place winner and two-time finalist, was hoping for a final opportunity to reach the top of the podium in Albany’s Times Union Center at the high school wrestling season’s culminating event normally held in late February every year.
Saturday, Lucinksi dominated the field in his final high school competition, earning two first period pins and a finals technical fall, 16-0, to lock up his fourth sectional title while helping lead the Panthers, ranked No. 7 in the area by WNY Athletics, to a third place finish in the Division II tournament.
Also capturing an individual title for the Panthers was junior heavyweight Charles Larose at 285 pounds. Larose was the third seed in the weight class and earned a pin over the six-seed before cruising to a 14-2 major decision over the seven-seed to advance to the sectional final. Larose was a 3-1 decision winner over Falconer’s top-seeded Collin Beichner in the championship match and in doing so extended Newfane’s heavyweight sectional champion streak to three years in a row.
Also placing top four for Newfane were returning sectional champion Aidan Gillings (118), who fell to Pioneer’s returning sectional champion Dan Kirsch in a high-level battle between two returning NYS tournament place winners. The Panthers’ Ayden Buttery (110) and Simon Lingle (215) were both third-place finishers.
The area’s final local small school champion was Lewiston-Porter senior Ciaran Edwards, who captured his first Section VI title after having placed fourth and sixth in each of the past two years.
Edwards went into Saturday’s championship event as the No. 2 seed in the 152-pound bracket. Edwards earned a first-round pin followed by a 6-3 decision over another returning sectional place winner in Iroquois’s Tristan DeGrace. In the final, Edwards would meet top-seeded Pioneer sophomore Brady Heckathorn. Edwards would go on to win by a 4-2 decision to capture the title, becoming the 13th different wrestler in Lancers history to do so.
“It is an indescribable feeling when 12 years of hard work and thousands of hours of mat time finally pay off,” said Edwards after the win. “Winning a sectional title has been a goal of mind for as long as I can remember. I can’t thank my coaches and teammates enough for everything they have done to help me get to this point.”
Also placing for L-P were runner-up James Marshal (189) and fourth-place Caden Barrientos (110) to help the Lancers to a seventh-place finish in the final team scoring.
While local schools represented a small number of champions in the Division II tournament, the area’s Division I large schools accounted for eight of the 13 individual titles and three of the top five teams in the final team score, led by champion Niagara Falls High School with three individual winners. Falls outpaced second-place Lancaster, 113 points to 108, followed by Starpoint with 104.5, Williamsville North/East with 96 and Niagara Wheatfield with 75.
Falls was led by individual champions Jaden Crumpler (110), Amarfio Reynolds, Jr. (118) and Jesiere Carter (152) while placing three more wrestlers in Carl Ealy (2nd, 189), Ja’Shad Bumpers (3rd, 110) and Levi Cox (3rd, 172).
Crumpler entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed in his bracket behind only Williamsville’s returning Section VI champion Brendan Dellinger. Crumpler earned two pins in his first two matches to set up a 1-vs.-2 final in which he earned an overtime takedown to claim his first sectional title by a 6-4 decision.
At 118, the top-seeded Reynolds would meet Frontier’s Travis Browning for another 1-vs.-2 final but this time of two returning state tournament qualifiers and sectional runners-up. In one of the morning’s most exciting bouts, Reynolds would claim the Division I title by a 9-8 decision.
Finally, Carter helped contribute to the team effort in a massive way with the 152-pound title. Carter’s pins over the Nos. 7 and 2 seeds and eventual 11-4 finals win over Lancaster’s returning sectional champion and top-seeded Michael Schaefer netted the Wolverines 22 critical team points, tying Crumpler’s 22 and just ahead of Reynolds’ 20.
“He is a true competitor,” said Falls head coach Josh Eagan of Carter. “We put him out against some of the top kids in our section. … He did it no questions asked, for the team. He even had kids running with him out on the turf to make weight. He learned from some losses and it made him better. … That is the sign of a true champion.”
Wheatfield was led by a pair of champions in Collin Coughenour and Tremell Mathews.
As the top seed in the weight class, Coughenour cruised to the 145-pound title via a first-period pin in the semifinal followed by another first-period pin in the championship match over Clarence’s star eighth grader Jefferson Long. Only a sophomore, Coughenour is already a three-time sectional champion after ascending back to the top of the podium after last season’s runner-up finish in the Division I championship.
Mathews advanced to the final all the way from the No. 5 spot on the way to capturing the 126-pound title. Mathews was an impressive winner by pin over Niagara Falls’ Mike Syposs before toppling Williamsville South’s top-seeded senior Jaden Friel with a pin in the first period of the match. In the final, Mathews met Starpoint seventh-grade star Griffin LaPlante and was a winner by decision, 6-4, in overtime to capture his first sectional title.
Also placing for Wheatfield were third--place finishers Te’Shaun Mathews (138) and Elijah Greenough (160) and fourth-place Chase Richards (102).
North Tonawanda was led to a ninth-place finish in the team standings by a pair of place winners, including 215-pound Division I champion Aden Spina. Spina, the No. 2 seed in the bracket, earned a close 4-2 decision in the opening round before a second-period pin in the semis to advance to the final. Spina would meet Starpoint’s eighth-seeded Beckham Peehler, who upset the Nos. 1 and 5 seeds with pins to advance to the finale. Spina would escape with a 6-3 decision win to claim the crown while capping off an outstanding senior season for the Jacks. Teammate Chris Kinney captured fourth place at 285 pounds.
Grand Island’s outstanding junior Brian Bielec defended his 2020 Section VI Division I title in a quality 172-pound bracket. Bielec entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed behind only returning sectional finalist Evan Brophy from Williamsville. Brophy earned a 5-3 decision over Bielec in a meeting on June 8 which ultimately helped him achieve the top seed. Bielec earned a first-round pin and a semifinals 7-3 decision to set up a rematch with Brophy. Bielec would eventually defend his title by way of a 5-3 decision.
Finally, Lockport’s returning sectional fourth-place finisher Stefaan Fearon captured the Section VI Division I 285-pound title as the No. 3 seed in the bracket. Fearon earned decision wins in each of his first two matches before defeating the top-seeded Tyree Orange from Amherst by way of a 9-3 decision. The Lions junior completed an undefeated 15-0 season and earned a valuable sectional placement heading into his senior year.
While Starpoint did not have any individual champions, the Spartans wrestled to a third-place team finish led by finalists JR Leuer, Griffin LaPlante, Gage LaPlante and Beckham Peehler while Dylan Lyness and CJ Uptegrove captured third-place finishes. Zachary Caldwell and Matthew Caldwell each captured fourth-place finishes to pace the Spartans, who placed a tournament-best seven athletes.
