The 5-year-old Niagara Falls High School Athletic Complex still measures up to any high school facility in Western New York, but spring is when it truly shines.
Its baseball and softball diamonds might be the most-used in the area, safe havens for the Wolverines and even some foes when rain hits early in the season and a favorite of sectional schedulers late.
Even the most advanced facility on Earth would not have been able to host games in the Cataract City this spring.
COVID-19 was the only show in town, halting and dominating life across America. Millions of student-athletes were suddenly sidelined, unable to play games for which they'd spent countless hours training.
There was a sense of optimism across Niagara Falls athletics this spring. It was supposed to be a showcase for programs on the rise. Instead, a global pandemic cost seniors their final shot and underclassmen a first chance in the spotlight.
Let's take a look at what might have been:
BASEBALL
The Wolverines went 9-10 in 2019 and were ready to roll with a roster of seven seniors and nearly as many young contributors.
That was reason for excitement for head coach Rob Augustino, who was heading into his fourth season leading the program.
"I loved our outlook," Augustino said. "We had an odd mix, a ton of young guys, a ton of seniors ... seven starters, four pitchers who pitched last year. We were definitely looking forward to this year."
Zach Brydges, a first team All-Niagara Frontier League catcher, was set to lead the team again after combining to hit over .400 during his sophomore and junior seasons.
He'd have been joined in anchoring the group by fellow seniors Mason Hilliard and Mat Kerchenski. Hilliar, who like Brydges had played varsity since 10th grade, was locked into an outfield spot and as one of the Falls' top pitchers. Kerchenski — "one of the best we've had in terms of how he is as a captain," per Augustino — was a big bat at first base.
Ask Augustino who the outbreak cost the most, and he'd say Micah Marable, a fourth senior. Marable was set for his first year as a starter as a junior but got hurt and missed three-quarters of the season. This offseason, he went to work.
"He got bigger, stronger," Augustino said. "He's really the epitome of who you should feel bad for. He had his fastball in the 80s and was gonna be a big pitcher this year."
Rounding out the senior class were: Tevin Sanders, a shortstop and pitcher who started his career at Niagara Catholic; Cameron Gardner, who would have seen regular time in the outfield; and Jaden Nutefall, a potential potent bat back with the team after not playing as a junior.
Brydges is going to move on to play at Division II Gannon while Kerchenski will suit up for Erie Community College. Gardner will continue his athletic career running cross country at Daemen. The other four seniors — Hilliard (Florida Atlantic), Marable (ECC), Nutefall (Niagara County CC) and Sanders (NCCC) — are all going to college, though they're not signed on to play anything right now.
Of course, the seniors weren't the only student-athletes to miss out this spring. Niagara Falls had a handful of underclassmen poised to break out, including freshman shortstop Tyler Kennedy, who started last season as an eighth grader, and fellow infielders Nolan Barker and Morgan Zientara, both sophomores.
A five-man junior class filled the rest of the roster. Mitchell Brundage would have fought for an infield spot, while southpaws David Wagner and Nick Syposs would have added to the pitching staff. Kyle Laskowski would've provided depth in the outfield while the flexible Aaron Kifer would have served as a utility player.
SOFTBALL
Angel Hoy, Alexia Rose, Jordan Dixon and Emaleigh Cooper all played a part in the Lady Wolverines' 11-7 record last spring, and 2020 was supposed to be their time to shine.
The seniors would have brought nine combined seasons of varsity experience into their final run, which gave head coach Martha Amoretti reason to be optimistic.
"We would have had another good team," Amoretti said. "Our pitching was the same. We lost a couple good players last year, but we had some young ones to fill in.
"Our seniors this year were pretty vital, big hitters. We would have had a good base."
Hoy, who will play next year at Fredonia, returned after serving as one of three captains as a junior, bringing her bat back to the cleanup spot while splitting time between catcher and first base.
Rose, headed to Medaille, would have spent most of her time in the outfield, shifting to third base and catcher when needed.
The Niagara County Community College-bound Dixon returned to the pitcher's circle, adding a strong bat as well.
Cooper, who will attend Slippery Rock but isn't planning on playing softball at the moment, would have manned third base.
The group will be missed, not only on the field, but for what they could have passed along to newcomers, like freshmen Madison Vekich and Lola McCoy or sophomore Arianna Butera.
"These kids graduating this year were with me since eighth, ninth grade, so that was kind of hard," Amoretti said. "We did a whole senior parade thing for them, still got them their senior gifts and all that."
This season may also have been a breakout for junior second baseman Abby Roeser, a lefty who had been set to bad lead off.
GIRLS LACROSSE
This spring was supposed to be a coming out party for the Lady Wolverines in their third season under head coach Mike Evans.
While the program had made strides over the past two seasons, it hadn't necessarily shown up in the win column. Section VI made some changes this year, moving from divisions based on school size to a system where growing programs like the Falls would see more of opponents of a similar caliber.
"I think we might have had a fairly successful season," Evans said. "... I expected a .500 or better season. We had a number of returning players, and only three seniors on this year's squad."
Two of those seniors, Navaeh Herd and Johannah Petrishin, were mainstays, joining standout junior Joey Baillie in captaincy.
The speedy Herd, who is signed on to play next year at Division III Buffalo State, was expected to be a key offensive contributor after scoring 16 goals as a junior midfielder.
Petrishin, a four-year-varsity player, would start at goaltender for the third straight season.
"She's had some ups and downs the last couple of years, but facing teams like Lancaster and Clarence wasn't always easy," Evans said. "We were hoping to give her a little more goal support this season and give her some confidence."
The third senior, Mary Fuller, provided depth up front and on defense.
Baillie, the Wolverines' top scorer, is already committed to D-2 Gannon, giving the Wolverines at least two college-bound talents, with more possibly in the pipeline.
"This year would have been a lot of juniors who are actually getting some looks at the college level," Evans said. "We're not playing the top tier, a Lancaster or a Clarence where virtually every kid on their team has a possibility of going to the next level. Our team is not at that caliber yet, but the more confidence these girls get ...
"We've got girls like Nevaeh, who've got a lot of speed. If you have some speed and athleticism, colleges are going to find a spot for you. We have a few kids like that; it's just trying to develop them and get that college opportunity."
Also expected to stand out this season were juniors Brenna Freeman, another speedy midfielder, and Gianna Catanzaro, the team's defensive anchor.
Evans was also looking forward to seeing what Jada Sheppard-Sledge could have done in a larger role. The gritty sophomore had been "standing out for her hustle and her speed" during winter workouts and had a chance to earn a lot of minutes as a defensive specialist.
Despite the lost season, Evans remains optimistic as to the outlook of his program. Now, it's just a matter of building some momentum with no games to be played.
"It's just keeping that competitive edge," Evans said. "We have been growing the last couple year. There were definitely plenty of ups and downs, but we had more energy coming into this season. We were more prepared.
"We have to make every practice and game count. You have to get to a higher level by competing with each other in practice."
GOLF
Senior Noah Kindzia was set to make a return trip to the Section VI State Qualifier after shooting an 85 to place ninth in the NFL championships back in fall.
Kindzia would have been looking to improve upon the 105 he shot in last year's qualifier, which tied him for 56th place.
