Longtime Lockport track boss Miles Patterson refreshed by jump to Niagara Wheatfield

SANBORN — If a track and field team wants to build a strong sprint program, there aren’t many better hires than Miles Patterson.
Patterson spent nearly two decades crafting and maintaining one of the top sprint programs in Section VI at Lockport, where he spent seven seasons as head coach. He shifted from head coach back to assistant in 2018 to give way to cross country coach Tim Willett.
The paperwork and ancillary tasks for a varsity head coach took away from what Patterson enjoyed most — working directly with athletes. During his time with the Lions, Patterson sent 19 sprinters and seven sprint relays to states, including 12 top-five finishers.
But sometimes a change is refreshing.
Niagara Wheatfield boys track coach Meghan Smith was getting strong numbers, particularly with boys who ran for her during cross country season, but the sprints were lagging. Searching for a sprint coach, Smith called her longtime friend, who was open to a switch.
In his new role with the Falcons, Patterson can attempt to duplicate what was established at Lockport and turn Niagara Wheatfield into a sprinting powerhouse.
“It’s a new challenge and a new opportunity — it gives me a fresh, new start,” Patterson said. “We were able to do a lot of great things in Lockport and I’m trying to carry over some of the things I learned there. It’s refreshing.”
Leaving Lockport wasn’t an easy decision. Patterson starred at the school, setting school records in track and catching a touchdown pass from former Lockport football coach Greg Bronson in the 1981 Section VI championship game.
Patterson also became the school’s first Black head coach when he took over the track program in 2010. He was also leaving a program that had some of its greatest success in recent years.
Malik Brooks and Treston White both had runner-up finishes at states, while Patterson coached Lavette Warren to a No. 3 finish in the 100-meter dash in 2015 despite Warren never having run track prior to the season. Warren also anchored a 4x100 relay team that finished third in the state in 2016, demolishing the school record in 41.87 seconds.
He already had to travel to Lockport when Niagara Wheatfield faced the Lions in a dual meet last Wednesday and had to admit it was strange to wear another team’s colors at a place he developed so many memories.
“I loved the kids and I loved my brotherhood of coaches there,” Patterson said. “I spoke to them before leaving and wanted to make sure they heard it from me before anyone else.”
Smith is still running the boys program for Niagara Wheatfield, but she delegates much of the sprinting practice and event planning to Patterson. A notorious weight-lifter, Patterson has his sprinters in the weight room three days per week and has created an emphasis on running technique in sprints and positioning on relays.
“He is super knowledgeable on handoffs and exchange zones and really maximizing what kids can do in that area,” said Smith, who is in her fifth year as head coach. “I can teach handoffs and how to give the baton, but I’m not that knowledgeable about lining up in a place to maximize someone’s speed.”
One of the challenges Patterson and Smith face is not being teachers in the high school building at Niagara Wheatfield. Smith is an elementary teacher, while Patterson is still a school mediator at Lockport.
With in-school recruiting limited, they are left to scour for athletes at fall and winter sporting events, as well as relying on current runners to spread the word. Less than two months into the season, it has worked.
“I have told the kids how excited I was with the idea of bringing him on and all I want is to build a program,” Smith said. “I want these kids to have success. When he was board-approved, we had a team meeting. When I was speaking, the boys were quiet, their eyes were on me and they were respectful. When he opened his mouth and talked, they immediately gave him the same respect.”
Niagara Wheatfield has 82 boys on the roster this year, thought most of them are young. Patterson expects to make some noise in the Niagara Frontier League this season but believes the program will truly take flight next spring, a sentiment echoed by Smith.
“In the beginning, I didn’t know what halls to use and kids had to take me from Point A to Point B because I didn’t know,” Patterson said. “It’s like being on a new college campus, but I enjoy the change and change is good.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.