Natalie Killion won two events as Lockport took fourth at the Section VI Class A championship meet Saturday at Clarence High School.
Killion won the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 3.54 seconds, edging Niagara Wheatfield’s Mira Keller by 0.19 seconds. She also won the 500 freestyle in 4:57.08, more than 33 seconds faster than the field as the Lions compiled 219 points. Clarence won the meet with 324 points.
Lockport’s Leah Gaskill also won the 50 freestyle in 24.73 seconds. Keller won the 100 freestyle in 52.89 seconds, beating teammate Ava Pauly by more than 1 second. Pauly won the 100 breaststroke in 1:07.29, beating Orchard Park’s Natalie Kassirer by 0.51 seconds.
Niagara Falls’ Jaemara Sturdivant won the diving championship as her score of 458.8 won by 38.6 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.