BUFFALO — Lockport wasn’t ready to go home.
There were a lot of sniffles, some tears and the arena was empty. But the Lions had to walk back onto the Buffalo State court one more time.
When the road is finally at the end, it’s hard to comprehend and even more difficult to accept. Lockport had nine seniors who made their first visit to Buffalo State and the school’s first since 2019.
The No. 5 Lions were tough, quick and aggressive. They deserved to be in a Section VI Class AA semifinal against top-seeded Jamestown on Tuesday and there were times when they appeared to be just as good.
But one quarter proved too costly. One quarter made the incomprehensible a reality. The Lions rallied one last time, but Jamestown fended them off for a 69-64 win to advance to the sectional final, where it will defend its title at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
“Hopefully this is the building block,” Lockport coach Dave Gilson said. “It's been a while since we've been here, hopefully these seniors kind of started something and the base is the strongest part. We're gonna keep building and the seniors can look back and say, 'Hey, I was a part of that.'"
Kyree Jones was ready for the moment and ready for the bright lights that come with being the final game of the night. In the first quarter, Jones was like a fly to Jamestown — never in one spot for long, but seemingly everywhere.
The senior scored 11 of his team-high 20 points in the first quarter. The entire first half was a rock fight and Jones was at the front. Neither team could get much separation, with the largest lead being five for Jamestown, until freshman Charlie Croft splashed a 3-pointer just before halftime to cut the lead to 25-23.
“Just give me the ball,” Jones said. “I was hot, so just give me the ball. … I had the attack mindset, shoot, and then, I don’t know what happened after, to be honest.”
In the third quarter, however, Lockport seemingly ran out of steam or stalled. It made a brief run to cut the Red Raider lead to four midway through the frame, but Jamestown responded by finishing on a 15-6 run to go into the fourth up 50-37.
The Red Raiders capitalized on some defensive miscues and hounded the Lions on the glass, snatching 12 offensive rebounds. Meanwhile, Lockport settled for more outside jumpers and attacked the pain less often. Jamestown also sagged into the lane more often, as the Lions went 5 of 18 from 3-point range for the game.
“They put the pressure on us and they took some things away from us,” Gilson said. “I don't know if we settled or rushed or what the word would be, but we didn't get that many good looks in the third quarter.”
The Jamestown lead ballooned to 19 in the fourth quarter, but Lockport certainly wasn’t ready to go home at that point. Gilson mixed and matched his lineup until he found the right combination and they battled back.
The aggressiveness on drives returned and it resulted in a gradual comeback. J’lyn Darrell knocked down a 3 with 2 minutes, 3 seconds remaining to cut the lead to 61-55, scoring 11 of his 18 points in the final stanza of his high school career.
But the offensive rebounding issue bit the Lions moments later. Sean Paige missed the front-end of a one-and-one and it ricocheted directly into his arms for a layup.
“These kids don't think (about quitting). That’s who they are,” Gilson said. “Life's gonna treat these guys very well if they go through life like that. Just a no-quit attitude; continue to fight no matter what they do.”
Croft finished with 10 points off the bench for Lockport, which finished the season 14-8.
Jaydian Johnson scored a game-high 22 points and grabbed six rebounds, while Trey Drake added 17 points and 10 boards. Paige finished with 14 points.
