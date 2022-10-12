Karmyne Jones hopes to have the heart of a giant.
The Lockport junior is one of 10 Week 6 nominees for the USA Football Heart of a Giant Award, presented by Hospital for Special Surgery and the New York Giants. Jones was nominated by his coaches for “commitment, teamwork, will, character and dedication.”
Jones’ character was described by the Lockport coaching staff: “Everyday, no matter if practice, game or just in the public, Karmyne displays amazing character. He is willing to help or do whatever it takes to help his teammates, classmates or anyone that is in need.”
There are six weekly finalists and five wild-card finalists, leading to 11 total honorees in the Tri-State area. Each finalist will receive $1,000 for their school’s football program and the overall winner will receive $10,000.
The winner will be selected through video submissions, stating why they have the heart of a giant. Voting is open at usafootball.com/programs/recognition-awards/heartofagiant/, through Oct. 30.
