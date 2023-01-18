KENMORE — No matter the opportunity, Lockport native and Mount St. Mary Academy freshman Haley Karaszewski loves playing sports.
A member of the varsity soccer team with the Thunder this past fall, Karaszewski is now participating on the school’s JV basketball team, and, in the past, has played volleyball and ran track.
Simply put, Karaszewski would rather play the sport, instead of watching it on TV. But when it came to football, Karaszewski and her classmates didn’t have the opportunity to play the sport they love and represent their school. That all changed once the girls advocated for change themselves.
Behind an initiative known as F.L.A.G. (Female Leaders Advocating for the Game), Karaszewski along with fellow freshmen Sydney Yost (Amherst) and Kaylee Cuddihy (Tonawanda) and the rest of their classmates, in a course called Academy Scholars, brainstormed ideas to help make flag football a part of their four-year experience.
Yost then wrote a letter to Troy Vincent, the NFL's executive vice president of football operations and former Buffalo Bills defensive back. In the letter, she wrote about her love for the sport and the hometown Bills and how her family plays catch with the football at halftime of each game, a tradition which started during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vincent said Yost’s letter “resonated” with him and inspired him to contact the Academy about scheduling a listen and learn tour after the NFL regular season. The tour, followed by a school-wide assembly, came to fruition Wednesday afternoon.
“I didn’t really think it was real at first,” Karaszewski said. “It was really surprising but I’m really excited that he came.
When the girls told him during small group decisions that they watch football but can’t participate, Vincent became concerned, noting over 20 million people in 100 different countries are already playing flag football.
“That should be an alarm bell for all of us,” said Vincent, who played for the Bills from 2004 to 2006 as part of his 15-season NFL career. “... Why not here? And to receive the letter, it was speaking directly to those who are the gatekeepers of the game of football to say, ‘We can do more.’ And it means that we got to get out of our offices, we got to visit local communities, but, really most importantly, listen to the young women.”
Some of the feedback Vincent gathered from the discussion included having the program start in middle school and part of the school’s physical education curriculum and having uniforms for all body types, among others.
“They were very specific about race and how we market and who we market to,” Vincent added. “They want to see themselves as leaders… Those are some critical points that I think are important in hearing from the leaders. Hearing what they think is best for them. Those are some of the things that just kind of jump out.”
Having the opportunity to meet and present their ideas to Vincent during the school day was also a life-changing experience.
“I think it was a really great experience to hear it coming from him because I feel most people don’t get an opportunity to talk to somebody like Troy,” Yost said. “And it was really great to hear his input and hearing from different schools on how they felt about flag football and getting it started, it was a great experience for me.”
Vincent also believes flag football initiatives across the country will help football continue to be a more inclusive sport. For the first time, Vincent was able to bring two of his grand-daughters to the NAIA Women’s Flag Football Championship held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to let them see what future opportunities are available.
“Football is for all,” said Vincent, who believes Western New York could be a future hub for this program, if successful, due to the strong presence of the Bills in the community. “Doesn’t matter where you are, gender, race, class, there’s even a place for those who may have a disability. That’s what flag football allows — for everyone to participate.”
The next steps include discussing with Mount St. Mary’s athletic department with hopes of forming a team by Fall 2023 and enhancing their leadership, collaboration and problem-solving skills. For now, more research and data will be conducted, starting at the NFL Pro Bowl Games on Feb. 5. held at Allegiant Stadium in Nevada.
There, Cuddihy, Karaszewski and Yost will be interviewing youth athletes and NFL players about the sport of flag football and posting videos as a way to engage more women with the sport. When reflecting on their efforts thus far, Karaszewski hopes their movement will inspire other young girls to advocate to play football across Western New York.
“I hope this allows other schools to also try to get flag football for their schools and allow other young girls to play the sport that we love to watch on TV,” Karaszewski said.
And if there’s a lesson learned from this experience, Yost encourages all to request to meet with someone as you’ll never know what the response will be if you don’t try.
“I really thought that by doing something like this, it could show young girls that they can push something,” she said. “It was just great.”
