The Lockport resident who has become one of the most famous Bills fans alive was named the team’s nominee for the NFL fan of the year award.
John Lang, who has doubled as Bills Elvis since 1992, was informed by Buffalo tackle Dion Dawkins at Highmark Stadium on Friday. Lang will travel to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona, where he will attend NFL Honors. One nominee from all 32 NFL franchises will be named the third annual fan of the year.
He initially began dressing as Elvis on a dare to see if he could gain the notice of the television broadcast for the game. Lang won and has been bringing a Bills-themed Elvis jumpsuit and guitar to games ever since. He also does frequent public appearances in his alter ego and has done commercials for ABC, CBS, ESPN, Pepsi and several other companies.
Lang has also consistently help raise money for local charitable causes, including helping to organize a tailgate on Lockport’s Main Street to raise funds for the family of Aaron Salter Jr., a former Buffalo Police officer who was shot at the Tops Markets massacre.
