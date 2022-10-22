Joe Taylor was adamant about retiring. Then his phone rang and he was back in the ring, winning another championship exactly five months later.
The Lockport kickboxer has some big plans in the works, plans that make a person reevaluate decisions. He couldn’t publicly divulge the details, but expects to have the details ironed out before the end of the year.
In the meantime, Taylor put up his World Kickboxing Association middleweight belt — the one he captured in his would-be retirement fight in May — on the line, along with the vacant United States Muay Thai Association middleweight championship against Canada's Matthew Kendall on Saturday at Kenan Center Arena in Lockport.
The bout went like most of Taylor’s fights. Cautious at the beginning, followed by violent strikes and Taylor’s hand was raised at the end. This time, however, Taylor won by split decision, albeit adding another championship to his collection and running his kickboxing record to 11-2.
“I was retiring, but I got a phone call and I just wanted something to keep me sharp,” Taylor said. “... I just wanted to stay fighting so that when I do finalize that contract, I’ll be ready to go.”
Taylor spent most of the first round with his back to the ropes, dodging strikes and escaping the corner just before Kendall could land anything significant. He said it was a strategy to determine if Kendall had any power. Taylor felt he didn’t and went on the offensive for the remainder of the five-round fight.
Kendall got caught with a high kick to the head that floored him in the second round and Taylor dinged him with a few right hooks in the round. Taylor had several stiff shots and was clearly looking for the knockout, including attempting a flying knee a few times, one of which Kendall countered in mid-air that caught Taylor off balance.
After the match, Taylor looked unscathed, while swelling built in the left side of Kendall, but even after a combination of punches in the final round, “The Milkman” was calling for more.
“It wasn't enough to knock me out,” Kendall said. “So I was telling him, ‘Let’s go.’”
There was no question Taylor had more big punches and kicks connected, even from Kendall. But when the judges revealed their scorecards, the Pickering, Ontario native was surprised and disappointed.
The judges ruled 49-46, 48-47, 47-49 in favor of Taylor. Kendall felt that although Taylor landed bigger blows, he had more strikes land in general.
“He had very powerful punches, but if you’re marking on points, that’s not what gets you the win,” Kendall said. “I’m a little upset at the decision. I felt like I did enough, but it is what it is. When you go into someone’s hometown and they’re the champ, you’ve got to decisively win.”
Even though Kendall said “the math doesn’t add up,” Taylor balked at the idea, calling his opponent’s consistent kicks to the legs “weak.” He wasn’t surprised by the split decision because of the amount of kicks Kendall landed,
But Taylor thought the amount of significant strikes and control of the match was worthy of getting the judges’ decisions.
In fact, Taylor felt he landed more shots to the upper body and more jabs, which he felt gave him the advantage in total strikes.
“All he was doing was low kicks and I just kept moving forward because they were weak,” Taylor said. “They weren’t hurting me or anything. He might want to call them points, but to me it was lame.”
