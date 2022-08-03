A trio of former Lockport High School stars are set to enter the Section VI Hall of Fame.
In total, five former players and administrators from Niagara County will be a part of the 12-person eighth annual ceremony, to be held Dec. 2 at The Columns Banquets in Elma.
Lockport’s Chip Case, Lou Corriere and Rand Smith, along with North Tonawanda’s Cynthia Bullis and Wilson’s Michael S. Wendt will be inducted. Other inductees include Bob Barlette (Dunkirk), Patricia Boggan (Iroquois), Paul Ksionzyk (Olean), Fred Marcheson (Iroquois), Walter Thimm Thurnau (Southwestern) and Rick Wargala (Depew).
Case, Corriere and Smith were inducted in Lockport’s first hall of fame class in 2008. Case was a star at Lockport, graduating in 1965, and went on to play basketball for the University of Virginia. He was drafted by the Baltimore Bullets in the 1969 NBA Draft and the Buffalo Braves in the third round of the 1970 draft. Case was the first player in franchise history to sign a contract with the Braves, but did not play a game.
Corriere, a football and basketball standout, was a World War II veteran who graduated from Lockport in 1940. He was in the first University at Buffalo athletic hall of fame class in 1965 and held the school record with six rushing touchdowns in a game for nearly 80 years. He was a teacher and coach at DeSales Catholic School and Lewiston-Porter from 1949-1984. Corriere died in 2007.
Smith was a 1991 graduate of Lockport, where he was a Connolly Cup award winner and The Buffalo News football player of the year. He led the Lions to back-to-back Section VI Class A championships in 1989 and 1990. He was an All-American defensive back and kick returner at Youngstown State, where he was inducted into its hall of fame in 2004.
Bullis was an educator for three decades at Lewiston-Porter and North Tonawanda, retiring in 2016 as the NT athletic director. She was a fixture at Niagara Frontier League and Section VI events. Bullis was also a coach, leading swim programs at both schools. A 1976 graduate of Lew-Port, Bullis was inducted into the school’s hall of fame in 1993.
Wendt was a longtime superintendent of Wilson and served in the same position simultaneously at Newfane until 2013. Wendt retired from Wilson following the 2017 school year after holding the job for 12 years.
Dinner reservations are $35 per individual and $25 for children ages 4-12. Tickets must be purchased by noon Nov. 22.
