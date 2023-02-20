Lockport native Amer Abdallah has been appointed head of boxing operations for Saudi Arabian promoter Skill Challenge Entertainment Enterprises.
SCEE was founded by Saudi Prince Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and is considered one of the biggest promoters in the Middle East. The company has promoted fights like Anthony Joshua-Andy Ruiz II and Oleksander Usyk-Anthony Joshua II.
Abdallah, a former world kickboxing champion, once signed to Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s The Money Team, now lives in Las Vegas. He will now handle boxing operations and put together fights for the company.
“It’s a tremendous honor for me to have been appointed such a pivotal position in the landscape of boxing in the Middle East and across the globe,” Abdallah said in a press release. “His Highness Prince Khalid bin AbdulAziz has massive plans for the region and for boxing in general in which I’m confident boxing fans will thoroughly appreciate. SCEE isn’t tied to any one promoter or network, we have plans to work with everyone in the industry to deliver fights the fans want to see.”
The next event hosted by the company will be Jake Paul versus Tommy Fury in an eight-round bout on Feb. 26 in Saudi Arabia.
