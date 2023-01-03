LOCKPORT — It’s more than just a game.
That’s what Tom Schneider has emphasized to the young boys who have participated in the Lockport Volleyball Club since he and his wife, Mary, started this venture in 2011. Being a member of LVC — with 14 teams ranging from 12U through 18U divisions — goes far beyond learning the proper techniques for serving or spiking.
“We want to develop kids as young men and responsible citizens,” said Schneider. “We’re kind of developing young men to be quality individuals — both on and off the court. That’s one of our goals.”
Along with competing in Club (October to April) and Travel (April through the first week of July) formats, Schneider said LVC also encourages all their teams to participate in an act of community service. In past years, Lockport participated in the “Boxes of Love'' campaign that has been held at the Buffalo Dream Center on Lafayette Avenue for the last 24 years. Through “Boxes of Love,” LVC’s players, coaches and families helped pack and deliver groceries for families in need on the East Side of Buffalo.
This past fall, Schneider was inspired to take the service aspect of this program to the next level after listening to a presentation at Freedom Church — where he is a member of its congregation — delivered by the Ugandan Water Project, a non-profit organization where they expressed the nation’s need for a proper rainwater collection system. With the help of 193 donors, LVC — a non-profit organization — has raised $11,770 and counting since this past December.
“I thought it would be a great idea, instead of having individual teams do something this year, we did a club-wide act of community service,” said Schneider. “For the month of December, families did their own (awareness), whether it was reaching out to relatives or going door-to-door or Facebook posts… to try to raise funds for this cause.”
The current situation in Uganda forces young children and teenagers to walk towards the closest source of clean water — sometimes miles away — and carry it back to their villages. Thanks to Lockport’s fundraising efforts, there is enough money for this system — $3,600 apiece to install — to be provided in three separate Ugandan villages at a future date. Schneider said the benefits from this project will be endless for those in need.
“This rainwater collection system will basically eliminate the hours and hours that (children) spend every week to do this,” said Schneider, who has participated in previous mission trips through Freedom Church, including a building project for a local church in Nicaragua nearly 20 years ago. “It’s really a huge benefit in terms of, they’re able to spend more time on education and just the quality of life improves.”
Schneider also hopes LVC's campaign will spread awareness for those who live on the other side of the globe.
“I guess I just wanted it to be known that people who are maybe considered lower-class or poor in the United States are nowhere near living at the level that they are in some of these third-world countries,” said Schneider. “... If people do have a heart to give, that would be great.”
To donate, please visit https://ugandanwaterproject.com/lvc/. The link will be open until January 15.
For questions or more information, please contact Schneider directly at 716-310-2781.
