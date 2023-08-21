Four quarterbacks, four wins.
For Lockport, an up-and-down season at the quarterback position would be an understatement.
Intense victories against Niagara Wheatfield and Starpoint were countered by back-breaking defeats versus Clarence, Hamburg and Niagara Falls for the Lions, who finished fifth in the Class A1 standings.
As the team prepares for its new season, starting with the home opener against defending Class AA state champion Bennett on Sept. 2, Lockport head coach Trait Smith said there were some positives to carry over from last season.
“The kids have very good character,” said Smith, whose Lions are trying to win more than four games for the first time since 2012. “They work hard and that’s all we can ask for. I mean, a couple of the games, we were right in them. We just gotta get rid of our mistakes and the little things take care of the big things, they tell me.”
Along with continuing to build a family culture, Smith and the Lockport coaching staff are now implementing a new quarterback in soon-to-be sophomore quarterback Graham Schultz.
Listed at 5-foot-10, Schultz made some noise in Lockport’s season-finale 37-12 win versus Hutch-Tech, where he finished 11 of 15 passing for 241 yards and four touchdowns.
While it is still taking him some time to get adjusted to the varsity level, Schultz said he’s getting stronger with every snap. What he’s still developing, he added, is familiarizing himself with the speed of the varsity receivers.
“First few games (last year on varsity), I was over anxious,” Schultz said. “Once I settled in, I really got locked in. … I just locked in once I got the feel for it.”
Smith has been around plenty of quarterbacks in his nearly three-decades of coaching within the Lockport program, taking the head varsity role since 2018, and played for the 1981 state championship with the Lions.
He also knows the importance of stabilizing the position, from a coaching position. Before Schultz, Lockport suited up three different quarterbacks last season in Takhi West, Ryan Winters and Anthony Bowman. Winters and Bowman — who graduated — spent the majority of the season splitting time at the position. Winters was a traditional passing quarterback (6 touchdowns, 7 interceptions, 393 yards) while Bowman showed his explosiveness he primarily used in the wide receiving core and scored 11 total touchdowns, eight on the ground alone.
With veteran play-makers like Shey Williams — who posted 716 yards and 14 touchdowns last season — and Tray Thompson back in the fold and junior Devin Darrell leading the offensive line at center during summer workouts as part of building the team chemistry , Smith believes Schultz can make another step as he has done “what he needs to do to get us where we’re at.”
“Graham’s a great leader,” Smith said. “He works hard. He wants to learn. He’ll ask questions. He talks with Coach (Brandon Bratek), which is good. You got to have your quarterback (talking) with your offensive coordinator. So, I think, hopefully, we’ll be able to make the year with him.”
Kickoff between Lockport and Bennett is set for 1 p.m. Sept. 2 at Max Lederer Stadium.
