LOCKPORT — Paul DeLange still remembers the first time he was asked to compete with the Lockport Town & Country Club team in The International Quadrangular, otherwise known as “The Quad” as an 18-year old in 1966.
Held during the first weekend after Labor Day, Lockport competes in a “scratch” format against teams from the Lookout Point Country Club and St. Catherine’s Golf & Country Club in Fonthill and St. Catherine’s, Ontario as well as the Shorewood Country Club in Dunkirk, and in years past, the Niagara Falls Country Club in Lewiston.
DeLange was only days away from starting college when he served as one of the substitutes for Lockport in the event and played alongside his father, Robert in his first few years in the event. Paul stepped away but then returned in 1976 and will compete in his 48th consecutive year when “The Quad” returns for the 100th year Sept. 8-10 at the Shorewood Country Club.
Now one of the elder statesmen on the Lockport team alongside John Angelo and Jim Siefert that features those as in their mid-20s, DeLange appreciates that the historic milestone has been accomplished by all four country clubs
“The longevity of the Quad is quite monumental,” DeLange said. “And to be able to say I’ve seen so many wonderful friends and made so many wonderful friends through the years from the other clubs, as well as my own, that would be, for me, the biggest positive.”
The inaugural Quad was held on Aug. 24, 1923 at St. Catherine’s, shortly after World War I and automobiles became the popular mode of transportation.
The longest running North American amateur team event, “The Quad” has served as a family tradition, with generations playing, including the Hugill family, with Chris keeping the flame going as a third generation member. Chris’ grandfather, Harry, played in the 1940s and 1950s while his uncle, Craig, competed for Lockport in the 1960s and 1970s.
Similar to DeLange’s start, Hugill, a 1991 Lockport graduate, first played in “The Quad” in 1998 and then joined the team full-time in 2009 and was later named Lockport’s sixth all-time captain in 2018. Chris lives in Sarasota, Florida during the winter months but returns up north to Olcott during the summers.
Hugill admitted reaching the 100th-year anniversary was a challenge over the last decade for many reasons. One significant reason was the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the event to be held virtually on Zoom in 2020 and on a smaller scale. The event has also lost some of its members, including Ronald “Moony” Rys of Dunkirk, who passed away March 10 at the age of 74.
Like DeLange, Rys also started in 1976 and would have returned for a 48th year. Hugill said Rys embraced the tradition so much that he pushed for the group to wear tuxedos at the Saturday night dinner during the 100th year. Hugill admitted he is overall a “pretty competitive” person but the three days spent with the other teams, he explained, is an exception to the norm. Once you leave on the third day, Hugill said, you’re already looking forward to the next year.
“It’s more about just the brotherhood and getting everyone together and respect for the game and talking about the game,” Hugill said. “… It’s one of the few events where, while you want to win, winning’s the least important thing that weekend. We’re just (hanging out) with the guys.”
Those involved in The Quadrangular hope the event will continue beyond its century milestone and will rotate between the four country clubs, with Fonthill, Ontario hosting in 2024 and Lockport in 2025.
Entering the 100th anniversary event, Lockport has won the last three years and is third all-time in wins (24), behind St. Catherine’s (27) and Shorewood (26).
A 1981 graduate of Newfane, Dan Dy has competed with Lockport’s team since 1994 and has served as team co-captain the last four or five years. Since Niagara Falls Country Club was replaced by Lookout Point in 1962, Dy said it’s “an honor” to be the only team left in Niagara County as the tournament is part of the region and Ontario’s golf history.
“It’s the oldest interclub event in the world,” Dy said. “That’s obviously a lot to be proud of. … Definitely not wanting to let down our forefathers, if you will, is a definite motivation.”
