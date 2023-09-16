LOCKPORT — Close but not enough has been Lockport's calling card in recent years.
But after going through another close loss, the Lions had much to keep their heads up high for, including just being a couple plays away from erasing a double-digit deficit against a long-time rival in Clarence.
A 61-yard touchdown run from Jahkwon Davis, an interception by Noah Bowman and Graham Schultz’s 75-yard touchdown pass to Shey Williams in a 7 minute, 13 second span in the fourth quarter helped the Lions trim a 16-point halftime deficit to two points with 2:49 to play.
But Clarence ran down the clock and secured the 28-26 victory, spoiling Lockport’s Hall of Fame weekend festivities Saturday at Max Lederer Stadium in the Lock City.
While he noted his players would be “sad tonight,” Lockport head coach Trait Smith was confident Lockport would bounce back and stay determined to keep working. Once again using the word “tenacious,” Smith said he was impressed with the Lions’ never quit attitude in a matchup he believed could happen again in the Section VI postseason in late October.
“How many years have we been through this and teams just quit at halftime?” said Smith, whose Lions are now 1-7 in games decided by 10 points or less since his head coaching tenure began in 2018. “This group of kids came out (and) they fought. I’m proud of every one of them. A couple of coaching mistakes, we fix those, we’re right in that game.”
Lockport, who entered the game coming off a 34-point win against Kenmore West
Saturday, allowed its opponent to strike first. Just 16 seconds into the contest, Tubin connected with junior wide receiver Patrick Wind for a 57-yard touchdown pass.
This began a ping-pong effect as Davis scored his first of the day from 15 yards out for the Lions to tie the game at 6-6 before Tubin’s 34-yard scamper and a two-point conversion gave Clarence a 14-6 lead.
In the eyes of Clarence head coach Paul Burgio, who is off to its first 3-0 start since 2011, the game-plan offensively changed significantly once Lockport re-adjusted Shey Williams’ assignment in the secondary. Despite not finishing drives in the second half, Burgio was impressed with the chemistry Tubin and Wind have continued to develop since this winter.
Tubin was accountable for 405 yards of Clarence’s total offense while Wind made seven catches for 162 yards and three scores, the latest on a 45-yard pass with 2:04 left in the first half (28-12).
“Some of those plays he's audibled into and you got to trust your quarterback to do that and certainly I trust him,” Burgio said.
For Davis, who ran for a season-high 163 yards on 16 carries, he credited his break-out day to his entire offensive lineman as well as fellow skill-makers Williams (7 catches, 129 yards) and Tray Thompson for leading the way, especially on his fourth quarter that started the rally.
“No one touched me because all they did was block for me,” Davis said. “... I just try to bring positivity and just nothing negative ever. I always try to go positive, always keeping it rolling and everything.”
In additional to his late touchdown pass to Williams, Schultz finished 10 of 23 passing for 152 yards while Tristan Grimball led the defense with eight tackles,
Lockport (1-2) will continue its season against McKinley 7 p.m. Friday at Riverside High School in Buffalo.
