Joe Taylor thought he would be a year into retirement by his 39th birthday.
But four days before he blows out the candles, Taylor is once again walking into the spotlight.
Taylor announced his retirement in April 2022. He won what he said was going to be his last fight. and then he came back. Then he came back again. Here he is once more, ready to walk down the aisle, ready to take and dish out punishment, ready for the crowd to call his name.
His next opportunity as a mixed martial artist will come when he goes head-to-head with Ben “Big Tuna” Parrish for the light heavyweight belt at Legacy Fighting Alliance 155 on Friday at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls.
Despite skepticism about why he is still fighting, Taylor, nicknamed “Son of a Legend,” made it clear that he is at the top of his game heading into this weekend’s card.
“I feel young, I feel great,” Taylor said, who is making his first professional fight in the 205 bracket and is 4-0-0 with one knockout victory — all coming at the venue. “I trained with some young guys that are in their early 20’s and I’m out-working them. So, I feel amazing.”
Parrish, a native of Tupelo, Mississippi, enters Friday with a 5-2-0 record and won his first four professional fights. However, the 30-year old is coming off a TKO loss to Sullivan Cauley at Bellator 173 this past January. Taylor said he has watched Parrish on tape and plans to be “his worst nightmare” when the fight begins.
“I don’t see this guy lasting more than two rounds with me,” Taylor said. “And, I’m not being cocky. I’m just being confident that I’m on a whole different level. I faced a lot of tough people in my life. He hasn’t faced anybody like me.”
Even with his high confidence going into Friday, Taylor also said that he “definitely feels” this could be his last year but has some big plans for later this year. As part of an all-day affair featuring both amateur boxing and mixed martial arts, Taylor is scheduled to defend his MMA world title June 3 inside Lockport’s Cornerstone Arena. A victory against Parrish Friday could also be enough to place Taylor on the Bellator card, which has been his goal for the past year and where he would like to hopefully end his career.
“So, I want to finish with a bang,” Taylor said, who is the top-ranked MMA fighter in New York State. “I want to finish with a bang. and I would love to retire with a win on national television for Bellator MMA.”
There are family ties into how Taylor became a professional fighter. His father, Johnnie, was a professional boxer, competing at the Memorial Auditorium at Buffalo and also had the chance to fight at Madison Square Garden but lost in 1971. Johnny tried to get young Joe to follow in his footsteps in the boxing ring but it wasn’t until his father’s passing in March 2013 that his son became inspired to become a combat athlete. and before each match, Taylor said he becomes emotional because he thinks of his late father as well as his wife and six children, which all gives him the strength to step into the ring.
“My father taught me the most is everybody’s not your friend — some people are associates,” Taylor said when asked about his father’s lessons. “Always show respect to people. and always thank God for everything. Those were the things that I’ll always remember.”
All these years later, Taylor has been a man of the city of Lockport, whether it was once helping a police officer save a paraplegic man from a burning van in 2014 or by simply being a positive role model for the city’s youth through JT’s Mixed Martial Arts and 24 /7 Fitness. Everything he does, Taylor said, is to help make the city better.
“I just love my city and I love the people in my city,” Taylor said. “And I just want to give back. That’s the most important thing is giving back to these kids and teaching them right from wrong. and if you make a mistake, it’s okay. We can correct that mistake. We don’t want to make mistakes. But if you do make a mistake, we can fix that and (help you) become a better person.”
Taylor doesn’t know what the final arc of his career will look like. And, when asked, Taylor doesn’t know when it’ll be time to walk away or when or where his last fight will actually be. But, Taylor is confident to give it his all, one knock-out at a time.
“I don’t know what God has planned,” Taylor said, who also thanked his coaches, who have worked with him for the last decade. “But, I believe he’s on the same page as me. It seems like we’ve been on the same page together.”
The LFA 155 card is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. and can be watched on UFC Fight Pass.
