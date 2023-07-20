Since he was 6 years old, Anthony Alessi has seen the ice through the bars of a goaltender’s mask.
A Sabres fan, he grew up watching Ryan Miller play in downtown Buffalo and for the Americans at the Winter Olympics. The spectacular shootout performance from T.J. Oshie in the 2014 Games made Alessi yearn to wear the national colors someday, too.
He just didn’t expect his shot would happen before his 16th birthday.
The Lockport native is one of 20 players selected for Team USA’s under-17 team for the Five Nations Tournament Aug. 4-8 in Chomutov, Czechia, more widely known as the Czech Republic. In the tournament, Alessi and his American teammates will face off against teams from Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland and the host Czechs and display their talents on an international scale.
One of just two goaltenders selected, Alessi made the roster after trying out at the USA Hockey-BioSteel Select 16 Player Development Camp held July 7-13 at the Northtown Center in Amherst. He described the opportunity to represent his home country and playing overseas for the first time ever as “a dream come true.”
“Playing against the kids from overseas and playing new competition (is exciting),” Alessi said. “I usually play against kids from Canada and the U.S., never really any from Europe. So, new competition will be fun.”
Making saves against top competition is not a foreign skill for Alessi. Since he was 9 years old, Alessi has spent time in net for the Buffalo Jr. Sabres. This winter, with the U-15 team, Alessi recorded a 2.39 goals against average and a postseason shutout, while playing alongside Buffalo’s Niles Benson, who also made the American roster.
This wasn’t Alessi’s first time vying for a spot with a national team, as he tried out at the national Select 15 Player Development Camp last summer. Making this year’s team, Alessi said, came through his experience of playing for the Wheatfield Blades, Buffalo Regals and his time thus far with the Jr. Sabres.
Out of all the programs, Alessi said the Jr. Sabres made the biggest impact on him.
“They’ve helped me so much (with my game),” Alessi said. “… Four or five times a week, we would have practice and it would help so much. It just improved my skill and my time on the ice a lot.”
One man who has helped Alessi grow from the beginning is Bob Janosz. Alessi has worked with him through the Jr. Sabres program, but for the last 10 years, has been a student at the Janosz School of Goaltending in Buffalo.
The school has helped advance more than 100 goalies to the professional down to the prep school ranks. On top of this, Janosz himself was a developmental goaltender coach in the NHL with the Buffalo Sabres and Florida Panthers, while also coaching goalies for the Rochester Americans for 10 years.
Janosz said Alessi was a model student for his program because he was able to start developing at a young age. Alessi’s skill set reminded Janosz of a younger version of the Sabres’ new goaltender, Devon Levi, as well as former goaltenders like Miller and Linus Ullmark for having a strong desire to be great.
Having the opportunity to play in this tournament, Janosz added, will put him on the radar of every Division I program in the country and has a bright trajectory ahead.
“(Anthony’s) not a huge goalie but he’s got excellent footwork and he kind of has all the right fundamentals,” Janosz said. “You can get real consistent play over a long time with a goalie like that because they have a great foundation to fall back on when maybe they’re not feeling 100% or they’re not as sharp in every game.
“But when you have a good foundation to fall back on, even the days you are feeling good, you’re still going to be pretty good, where some goalies, they have to be feeling 100% and when they’re not feeling 100%, they’re not very good. And so I think that that’s what’s gonna help him lead to consistently good play.”
Alessi looks at playing in the tournament as a way to not only gain experience overseas but also help advance his own career. His goal is to play college hockey at any level but aims to go to a Division I school and is eligible to receive collegiate offers in general August 1.
Well before this, Alessi’s goal was to play for the Jr. Sabres’ U-16 team this year and then join their U-20 team in the Ontario Hockey League next year before trying to reach the USHL. But the mindset before leaving for the trip is aiming to win the gold, like those he watched growing up.
“It’s going to be a big learning experience,” Alessi said of playing in Five Nations. “Every time you fail, you just get up. And if there is a bad game in the tournament, there’s always the next game to start and do better in.”
USA faces Slovakia at 9 a.m. Aug. 4 at the Rocknet Arena Chomutov.
