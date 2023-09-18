Don Bass and Trait Smith have been involved in high school athletics for decades, specifically on the sidelines. Both would agree there’s an exponential amount of sacrifice a team needs to make during the week in order to excel on gameday.
And while their two programs are located in different sections of Niagara County, Lockport and Niagara Falls have shared a commonality of grittiness that hasn’t been seen in recent years.
While both teams have identical 1-2 records entering their Week 4 contests later this week, the Wolverines and the Lions have different paths reaching this point with plenty still left to play for.
After only scoring 14 points through the first two weeks of the season, Niagara Falls responded with a 26-24 overtime victory against Hutch-Tech Friday at Charles Dingboom Field at Riverside High School.
Meanwhile, Lockport nearly erased a 16-point halftime deficit and came up short with a 28-26 loss against Clarence Saturday at Max Lederer Stadium in Lockport.
For the first time this season, Niagara Falls went into the locker room at halftime with a 12-6 lead, before multiple score changes forced the game into extras. Niagara Falls responded as junior Jeremiah James scored his second and final touchdown from the 2-yard line and sophomore Michael Taylor added on the two-point conversion for the win.
“That was a resilient group and to be as young as we are, I’m very impressed with that,” Bass said. “They didn’t drop their heads, they kept fighting… and finally, we were able to pull something out.”
Taylor started the first two games at quarterback but, due to a nagging ankle injury, was sidelined to begin Friday’s game in favor of junior Dylan Hinks. After the defense forced a three-and-out, Hinks and the Niagara Falls offense drove down the field on an 11-play, 58-yard drive that lasted over five minutes, capped by James’ first score.
Hinks, however, was injured in the second quarter, and, as a result, Bass turned to Taylor, who seized the opportunity with a 54-yard touchdown run for Niagara Falls’ halftime lead.
Even though he wasn’t fully healthy, Bass was impressed with how Taylor responded when the team needed him most.
“He still wasn’t 100% but he played like the stud that he is,” Bass said. “That’s a 14-year old sophomore that you’re looking at. He played like he’s capable. And the last conversion, he said, ‘Coach, trust me. Even on this ankle, I got this.’ (And I said), ‘Let’s see what you got.’”
Lockport, meanwhile, entered its game against Clarence searching for a second win in as many weeks and were only a couple plays away from pulling off the comeback.
A sequence from a 61-yard rushing score from Jahkwon Davis (3 TDs, 163 yards), an interception by Noah Bohlman and Graham Schultz’s 75-yard touchdown pass to Shey Williams in the fourth quarter would have been enough had Lockport not allowed Clarence to convert 2-of-6 on fourth down while only going 5-of-11 on third down.
“We need them to understand that you’re gonna make mistakes but you got to get better at it,” Smith said. “And that’s what we’re trying to do is clean up a couple of mistakes. And everybody, I mean, we all make mistakes … It’s just how you come back and these kids are like that. They don’t want to lose.”
Even as Schultz and the offensive unit continue to gel over the course of the season, Lockport’s main strength through the first three weeks has been the play of its defense. The Lions have recorded three sacks, three fumble recoveries (two for touchdowns) and three interceptions.
For Bohlman, whose interception was only the second thrown by Clarence quarterback Bryce Tubin this season, said there was a strong effort on “both sides of the ball” Saturday and the performance proved that Lockport was capable of beating any opponent.
“Good defense, in the second half, they didn’t score at all,” said Bohlman, who caught his first varsity interception. “And great perseverance by the defense. We could have given up but we didn’t. We held in there.”
Lockport will face McKinley 7 p.m. Friday at Riverside High School in Buffalo. Niagara Falls will host Bennett at 2 p.m. Saturday at Art Calandrelli Stadium in Niagara Falls.
