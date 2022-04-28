Lockport native Zach Schneider lifts Daemen volleyball to new heights

Leaving a national powerhouse in California and coming home to help the upstart Daemen Wildcats get established in the NCAA men’s volleyball landscape, Lockport’s Zach Schneider listed a lifelong ambition in his team biography.
Peace of mind.
“I think we are all continually searching for that,” Schneider said this week following his third season at Daemen. “But I would say I definitely have more of that now than I did a few years ago.”
The 6-foot-6-inch Schneider loomed large for a Daemen team that reached new heights in its fourth year of Division II competition. He became the first in program history to record 500 kills, setting a single-season record with 257, as the Wildcats finished a program-best 16-6 and reached the Independent Volleyball Association tournament final for the first time.
“As we build this program,” coach Don Gleason said, “it’s important to have an arm like his in the gym. Zach can do some things that not many other players in that IVA tournament can do.”
Schneider was a high school All-American and Western New York player of the year for the repeat Section VI champion Lions in 2018. He signed with Long Beach State, two-time defending national champs when he arrived as a freshman.
“I committed to Long Beach early in my high school career,” Schneider recalled. “When I got out there, it just was not a good fit for me, culturally.”
Upon returning home, Schneider was unsure about his future in the sport.
“I was considering taking a gap year to figure out where I wanted to go with my life,” Schneider said. “I was really back and forth about it.
“Coach Gleason was one of the first coaches to reach out to me when I came back. He convinced me that volleyball was what I needed to do.”
As much as Gleason appreciated his D-I caliber game, Schneider, a scholar athlete and National Honor Society member at Lockport, was also coveted for his character.
“It was a no-brainer for us to approach him about the opportunity to play here,” Gleason said. “The big thing for us is not just bringing in high-level players, but good human beings. Zach is just a really good kid, and he fits the culture we are trying to build.”
Schneider enrolled at Daemen ahead of the 2020 season, and he led the Wildcats with 196 kills, 95 digs and 23 service aces in his freshman year. He ranked in the top 40 nationally among D-I and D-II players in aces and kills per set.
The onset of the coronavirus pandemic canceled the IVA tournament in 2020, and Daemen was permitted to play only 10 matches within New York State in 2021. The Wildcats went undefeated and Schneider led the way with 83 kills and 19 aces.
“Our first year we were all learning how to play at the collegiate level,” Schneider said. “The second year was COVID time, so it was hard to get a high level of competition.”
This season was highlighted by Daemen’s five-set win at Princeton in January, and two victories at the IVA tournament, including the semifinal triumph over host Queens (N.C).
“I’m really proud of how far this team has come,” Schneider said. “This season exceeded my expectations for sure. Beating a Division I program in our fourth year was huge for us. We took some big leaps. I’m looking forward to continual improvement next year. We’re going to have a much stronger schedule, and I am excited to see our skills and ability tested at a higher level.”
