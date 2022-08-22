Lockport High School had grand football dreams until its star quarterback didn’t show up to the first day of practice.
After finishing in the top 10 of Section VI in passing yards and touchdowns last season, Jason Green Jr. elected to transfer to Williamsville South and is currently on the Billies' roster.
With Green, the Lions believed they could contend for a Class A North league championship. Without him, they still believe they can have a good campaign, but preseason practices become more critical when replacing a starting quarterback with two years of experience.
Lockport went 4-5 a season ago, falling to Jamestown in the Class A sectional quarterfinals, but finished the regular season .500 for the second season in a row. Now it has to find a way to continue climbing the standings without one of the top quarterbacks in Western New York when the season begins on the road against Hamburg at 7 p.m. on Sept. 3.
“One player doesn’t make the whole team,” head coach Trait Smith said. “He does help the team, but there’s 38 of us out here and we all have to do our 1/11th. If we do that, I think we can be successful.”
Stuffed into the starting position is senior Takhi West, who played a variety of positions for Lockport last season. Luckily, West participated frequently with the first-team offense during offseason workouts.
Possessing a solid arm and running ability, West won’t force the Lions to change their scheme much. But West also understands he’s not Green and he’s comfortable playing his own game instead of playing a role.
“I think it’s tough on all the guys to have the starter here all summer working out with the guys and now he’s gone,” West said. “We just have to start with a new guy and keep it going. … I don’t really feel pressure. I’m just going to do my thing. I’m good at football and I’ll be all right.”
West will have an entirely new cast to throw to, as Lockport lost their top-two receivers and leading rusher to graduation. But finding athletes to make plays is rarely a struggle for the program and that trend should continue.
Anthony Bowman saw playing time last season, but transferred to Medina midway through the school year. He’s back and awaiting Section VI approval, but should give the Lions size, speed and athleticism on the perimeter. Tray Thompson is also a speedster coming up from the junior varsity squad.
Smith also hopes continued participation during offseason training will help fill holes this season and the program can continue to rise after producing its only winning season in the last decade in 2020 COVID-19-abbreviated spring season.
“The progression is working well,” Smith said. “The JV coaches are doing a great job, (players) are moving through and we have a bunch of JV guys stepping into starting jobs on the varsity. That’s going to help us a lot.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.