NORTH TONAWANDA — As the first month of the Section VI girls basketball season nears its end, Lockport can simply say one thing — hear us roar.
Including a 53-41 victory Thursday against North Tonawanda, the Lions have now won four of their last five contests and, more importantly, have a 3-1 record in Niagara Frontier League play.
This stretch came after the Lions lost their first three games of the season by a collective average of 8.7 points per game. But, like putting together a jig-saw puzzle, the team is coming together at the right time.
The Lions have indeed had plenty of talent in past seasons, including senior playmakers Iyanna King and Deaira Darrell, who combined to score 33 of the Lions’ 53 points in the recent win over the Lumberjacks and averaging a total of 24.9 for the season.
“(They’re an) awesome group of kids to coach,” said Lockport head coach Joe Catalano, whose team also picked up league wins against Niagara Falls and Niagara Wheatfield earlier this month. “Absolutely blessed to have such a nice and talented group of kids from top to bottom.”
But it’s been the emergence of sophomore shooting guard Azriel Hall, double-figure scorer in all eight contests, averaging 17.9 points per game. After calling Hall up from the junior varsity level for the last five games of the varsity season, Catalano is pleased to see his “dynamic” player grow into an offensive threat.
Noting she was “excited” the moment she was called up late last season as only a freshman, Hall said she improved tremendously during the off-season and the course of this calendar year, thanks to her team.
“I feel like since I came up, they welcomed me to the team and we play really hard as a team,” said Hall. “I got better at three-point (shooting) from Coach (and) my teammates helping me with 3-point (shooting). My ball-handling definitely got better and I just keep getting better.”
Having the senior leadership of both King and Darrell has worked wonders in the locker room too, said Catalano.
“Iyanna King might be the smartest player I’ve ever coached,” said Catalano. “She knows the game. She knows the ins and outs… She can do a little bit in every stat category. … When (Deaira) wants to play hard, she pops off the screen and can dominate. Very good at finding her teammates on the floor too.”
Both King and Darrell have taken pride in becoming leaders on and off the court, as the team has now won 23 games with the duo since the COVID-affected Spring 2021 season. King said the players have formed a strong sisterhood and that the turning point of the season came against NT.
“We’re starting to work together more and really understand our strengths and weaknesses together and we’re really like coming together,” said King. “There’s stuff that we can still work on, but, you know, we took a big (win) tonight and that’s all that matters.”
With eyes set on the second half of the regular season and beyond, Catalano felt very confident in his group’s potential after going 11-11 last season.
“We got the workmanship to take it big places,” said Catalano, who gave high praise to assistant coach and former Lions captain Jasmine Darrell’s role in getting the team mentally prepared for each game. “If the girls keep learning and we keep coaching them the right way, the sky’s the limit for this group.”
Lockport closes out the calendar year when they visit Williamsville North on Dec. 29 in Williamsville.
