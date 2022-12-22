Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Periods of snow and windy. Morning high of 39F with temps falling sharply to near 15. Winds WSW at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Blustery with snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Low 14F. Winds WSW at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.