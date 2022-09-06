The Lockport girls soccer tournament is set to return after a two-year hiatus.
Lockport hosted an annual early-season tournament for years, but took a break due to COVID-19. The tournament features varsity and junior varsity teams from Lockport, Newfane, Royalton-Hartland and Starpoint, with all games to be played Thursday and Friday on the turf at Lockport High School.
The Lockport varsity team hosts Newfane at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, followed by Roy-Hart and Starpoint at 5 p.m. The same junior varsity teams compete at the same times. The JV finals and consolation rounds will be played at noon Saturday, while the varsity finals and consolation is to be held at 2 p.m.
The Lions won the tournament the last time it was played.
