Lockport girls basketball smothers rival Niagara Falls

LOCKPORT — The Lady Lions defense should give Niagara Frontier League squads fits this season.
Lockport turned up the heat on D, speeding up Niagara Falls to notch a 58-14 victory Saturday at Lockport High School. The Lady Lions (2-0 NFL) capped their first week of 2021 with two big wins highlighted by their defensive efforts.
"All year long, our specialty's gonna be our defense setting the tone," said Lockport head coach Joe Catalano.
"Our three senior starters set the tone. Grace Mckissock, Jailyn Gillon and Ashlynn Johnson set the tone on defense (with) great senior leadership. Kalyn Reabold, 10th grader, pitched in. Phenomenal defensive effort by her and then everyone else on the team, Iyana King, great job on defense. That's how we want to make our hay; defense, defense, defense, that leads to offense."
Reabold was stellar in the performance, scoring 15 points and posing as an inside-outside threat on both ends. Johnson posted 11 points, Deaira Darrell and Mckissock added nine points each, while Gillon netted seven points in the win.
Catalano believes Reabold, King and Darrell all could have contributed on varsity as freshmen, but he chose to let them stay and play at the JV level last winter. Their energy and effort is infectious, as he noted how this deep roster has "special players" with names like Alaia McGill, Napria Howard and Saige Evans.
Although there's been success early on in the season's slate, the Lady Lions' head man knows there's still work to be done.
"We're in a very good league. We've played two tough teams so far. We've got a huge test coming up (for) with Kenmore West coming up," said Catalano, as the Blue Devils sit at 2-0 in the NFL after knocking off the Falls and Niagara Wheatfield.
"Last time we played them we lost in a heartbreaker, buzzer-beater shot. That leaves a sour taste in my mouth. ... We've gotta prepare and work hard, and if we keep working hard and keep playing defense, good things will happen."
Catalano will have a little added incentive against Ken West, as his God daughter Madeline Frank is a member of the roster.
Reabold called the Lady Lions D a little wonky in their season-opening win over Wheatfield. She was proud to see them turn back around with an improved performance, noting how key the help defense and on-the-ball pressure was.
Having come up with so many of the six other sophomores for Lockport, as well as combined practices, the 5-foot-11 forward talked about the team's chemistry from over the years.
"I think since we have such a young team it makes everyone think that we're not gonna gel as nicely," said Reabold, as the Lady Lions have only allowed 51 points through two games. "But most of us were on JV together, and the girls that were on JV practiced with varsity last year, so I think that really gave us a lot of chemistry. And we all have a lot of the same interests, so we've been doing the same things."
Niagara Falls head coach Dominic Czarniak shared that his team is still taking things day by day as they continue to learn as they go along. Czarniak wants the girls to focus on the little things, notably turnovers, as the Wolverines (0-2 NFL) turned the ball over 20 plus times in the loss.
"(It's) just the little things we have to focus on more to get the bigger picture," Czarniak said. "The girls have heart, though, that's what we ask for. They played all the way to the end and we just want to compete at every level and it's just one step at a time for us at this point."
The Wolverines were paced by senior co-captain Kadisha Thomas' five points.
Czarniak's message to his girls is to continue working hard despite this tough start.
"As long as they give us their all every day out here, things are gonna come about," Czarniak said. "Things are gonna start progressing, we're gonna start getting tighter as a group and we're just gonna come out here and win."
The Wolverines hit the court next 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at NW. The Lady Lions will be back in action 7:30 p.m. Wednesday as well, as they pay Ken West a visit.
Follow sports reporter Khari Demos on Twitter @riri_demos. Also, be sure to listen to the GNN Sports Podcast, on Spotify, Anchor, Apple Podcasts and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.