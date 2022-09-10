Lockport and Niagara Wheatfield have a recent history of wilting under pressure in tight games. Both teams teetered Saturday, but a first-half blowout turned into a nail-biter.
When the Lions took a 21-0 lead with two minutes left in the first half, it may have resulted in a 40-point loss for the Falcons in previous seasons. But when Niagara Wheatfield rallied to trim the lead to one with nine minutes left, Lockport may have folded in the past.
The Lions came up with two big touchdown runs and forced two key turnovers to prevail with a 33-20 Section VI Class A-1 win at Max Lederer Stadium. The win comes a week after dropping a one-point game to Hamburg, but this week Lockport found its offense, compiling 207 rushing yards and scoring four touchdowns of 30 yards or more.
“Last year we did have the people, but we’ve changed things around,” Lockport head coach Trait Smith said. “... You have to get new players in positions to win. They got in there and they did what they had to do.”
GALLERY: Photos of Lockport versus Niagara Wheatfield
Lockport only recorded five passing attempts in the game, and while Takhi West hit Trey Thompson for a 72-yard touchdown pass in the first half, it was more disaster than success. West, who also had a 1-yard touchdown run, was sacked six times and only got off one pass in the first half.
Where the Lions found success was on the ground, delivering blows up the middle and out-racing Niagara Wheatfield to the edge.
Shey Williams flashed his speed, running for 122 yards on four carries, breaking off a 33-yard touchdown run in the first half and a 63-yard score on the first play from scrimmage after the Falcons cut the lead to 21-20 in the fourth quarter.
“We had a couple rough practices and we just had to move past that and try to work harder,” Williams said. “But the linebackers were in and the corners were out, so I could hit the hole.”
Some of Lockport’s success was aided by four Niagara Wheatfield (1-1) turnovers, all of which came at critical junctures of the game. One fumble led to a first-half touchdown and Shawn Watson had the ball jarred loose after a 26-yard reception.
The Falcons settled, with Xander Fletcher tossing a one-yard pop-pass to Te’Shaun Mathews with 28 seconds left in the second quarter. Watson then climbed the ladder for an 18-yard touchdown grab in the third quarter and Alex Darlak hauled in a short touchdown early in the fourth quarter.
“I think last year they would have quit, because when you get down 21-0, that’s just how it’s been around here,” Niagara Wheatfield head coach Erik O’Bryan said. “They just kept on listening and fighting through it. … Everybody calmed down and we battled all the way back. I thought we were going to be able to put it out.”
But a penalty pushed back the extra point and it was blocked by Lockport (1-1) defensive tackle Chase Diviak. Trailing 27-20 late in the game, O’Bryan called for Darlak — subbing for usual returner Watson, who left with an ankle injury in the fourth quarter — not to field an incoming punt, but it was muffed.
Still, Darlak came up with two big defensive backs to give Niagara Wheatfield the ball at its own 35 with 2 minutes, 8 seconds remaining for a drive O’Bryan said would end in a two-point conversion to avoid overtime if they scored.
But Fletcher was picked off by Karmyne Jones while trying to throw it away. On the ensuing play, Raymond Gillie ran up the gut for a 43-yard score with 1:49 left, which he called “the nail on the head.”
“He tried to throw it away and wasn’t thinking when he threw it away,” O’Bryan said. “He said, ‘I really just thought I was throwing it at the line of scrimmage and it was going to hit the ground.’ I just said you live another day.”
Fletcher finished 24 of 41 for 206 yards and three touchdowns, while Watson had six catches for 81 yards and Adam Kyler made seven catches for 61 yards.
Gillie had nine carries for 93 yards, while West finished 2 of 5 for 79 yards.
Lockport travels to Jamestown at 7 p.m. Friday, while Niagara Wheatfield hosts Clarence at 7 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.