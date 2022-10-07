Fifty years aged the eight men milling around the track at Max D. Lederer Stadium, their competitive running days long since passed. Many hadn’t formally talked in ages. But when they congregated again, it was like stepping out of a time capsule.
Members of the 1972 and 1973 Lockport state cross country championship teams are in town for a reunion and it didn’t take long for them to start cracking jokes like they did in high school, a time when they as close as brothers.
Even at a point in time when the Lions fielded teams of 40 to 50 boys, cross country wasn’t considered sexy like more ballyhooed ball sports. But those two Lockport teams have a legacy that has endured.
They comprise two of the three state championship teams the school has claimed. But the 1972 team was the first-ever Lions’ squad to win a state title, a feat that cannot be taken away, even after the next 50 years pass by.
“That’s something we look back on and it was a real honor to be able to pull it off,” said David Marotta, who placed in the top-30 at states three times. “To do it again the next year was even cooler. … They developed a program in Lockport that when we’d go to race, sometimes we’d have the first seven or eight guys come in. We were so dominant back then.”
Lockport knew it was good entering the 1972 season. It was an established program that finished sixth at states in 1970 and had a group of runners set the world record for the 100-mile relay four years prior.
But this group was a juggernaut. There wasn’t one particular standout, just a bunch of runners who were all tremendous. Marotta, Mike Ranney and Gary Lantinent all finished in the top-35 at the state meet that season, while the Lions had five all-Niagara Frontier League finishers.
The following season, Ranney, Marotta, Buster Simmons and Dave Smith all placed in the top-35 at states and six were all-NFL, in a sport where a team’s top-five finishers account for points.
“We had enough depth and talent where if someone was sick or had an off day, there was always somebody that stepped in to fill the spot,” said Simmons, who finished 19th at states in 1973.
Competition brought the team closer together, perhaps also aided by tricky mind games played by coaches Ron Main and Max Lederer. During the summer Lederer would send them on a 6-mile run and when they returned having run further, Lederer said with a smile, “Six miles there, 6 miles back.”
But there was enough talent and depth on the team that sometimes practices offered more competitive races than actual meets. There was no such thing as a light jog because everyone wanted to win.
“Every workout was a race,” Mike Montemyor said. “Coaches sent us out in groups and the fastest group went last on a 9-mile run. I remember running down Beattie Avenue and those guys just flew by me. It was incredible. I was just doing my best to run as hard as I could.”
Lockport’s success was also jump-started by progressive training methods for the time. It’s expected for a team to train year-round now, but it wasn’t as commonplace in the 1970s. The Lions, however, trained all year.
Main and Lederer helped take them to nationals, out-of-state meets and cross country camps, setting time goals sometimes two years in advance. By the time the season officially began, Lockport was primed.
“We were definitely ahead of our time,” Lantinen said. “It was more running a lot and all year round. A lot of other teams only ran during the season. … We didn’t have a season like all the other teams did.”
Most of them continued to run after high school, some in college and some recreationally. But all can attribute the betterment of their lives to being part of the Lockport cross country team.
Ranney first joined the team as a freshman, simply hoping to get in shape for basketball, which was his first love. If someone told him then that cross country would become his sport by the end of high school, he would have laughed.
“I came to love running,” Ranney said. “I would go out and do it on Saturday and Sunday mornings outside of practices. It just made me feel good.”
Last month, Ranney was first runner on the state championship teams to be inducted in the Lockport Hall of Fame, having twice finished in the top-25 at states. He ran at Lehigh after high school, but experienced some difficult moments during adulthood.
Even at his lowest, Ranney thought of cross country to bring him to a happier place. Ranney believes that if he succumbed to the grueling nature of the sport as a freshman, his rough patches may have come sooner and may have been worse.
“It intensified the feeling that hard work can achieve success,” Ranney said. “Working with teammates, you can achieve success. I put myself through some difficult times in my adulthood. I was always able to look back and grasp onto running and how good that was. To not just give up and keep moving forward.”
When the weekend concludes, each of the men will once again go their separate ways. Some still live in Western New York, while others have moved on. Tim Kozyra lives in Florida, Montemoyer lives in Rome, New York, Smith in California and Brian Danley in New Hampshire.
Despite going stretches without communicating, when they meet again, it will be like opening a door into the past.
“It’s like no time has gone by,” Lantinen said. “The stories are fresh in my mind of cross country camp and running all year.”
