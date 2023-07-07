Players are needed for a special game on the diamond in the Lock City.
The first annual Lockport Alumni Baseball Game is scheduled for 11 a.m. on July 22 at Field 1 of the school district’s Sports Annex located at 5641 Beattie Ave.
The new event is spearheaded by Lockport alumni Greg Bronson (Class of 1982), Al Franco (Class of 1983) and current athletic director Mike Sobieraski. The alumni game was inspired by the camaraderie established at the long-time Kuntzman Brothers Golf Tournament, honoring former Lockport baseball players, Rich and Steve.
For those interested in playing or coaching, the cost is $50 with free admission for spectators. All participants will receive either a blue or gold t-shirt or jersey from D&T graphics, depending on the year of graduation. All former Lockport players are invited, whether they were members of the JV or varsity team and the goal is to play either one or two games.
Depending on the total number of participants, food and drink will be included.
The rest of the money will go directly into the Charlie Sobieraski Memorial Scholarship Fund to earmark for two Lockport baseball players who would possibly play at the collegiate level.
Those interested in participating in the game are asked to notify Franco by Wednesday, July 12. Full name, T-shirt / jersey, interested positions in playing and year of graduation can be sent to thefrancos4@roadrunner.com.
Participants can either Venmo money to Franco’s account (afranco35) or pay the day of the event.
