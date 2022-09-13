Statistics said Lockport would have to dig for running backs and receivers. Numbers don’t tell the whole story for the Lions, and that’s likely going to be the their theme all season.
Lockport doesn’t have a returning player who rushed for 100 yards last season and one of two players returning who tallied more than 100 yards receiving is now playing quarterback. But somehow the Lions may have a deeper group of ball handlers than last year.
Entering Saturday’s 33-20 win over Niagara Wheatfield, Lockport intended to have a pass-heavy game plan. The Lions threw the ball 64.2% of the time last season, but with first-year starting quarterback Takhi West still learning the position, they went to the run.
Raymond Gillie and Tristan Grimball hammered the middle, while Shey Williams hit the edges to give Lockport a jolt it was missing last season on the ground.
Throw in Trey Thompson and Anthony Bowman, both of whom have speed and athleticism as runners and receivers, and the Lions are as skilled as anyone. It’s just a matter of finding ways to get them the ball with space to work.
“Throwing a new quarterback and only having two weeks to get him ready after never playing quarterback in his life, he’s seeing things and not the right things,” Lockport head coach Trait Smith said. “We’re trying to teach it to him and he gets frustrated, so we went back to the run. The run seemed to work.”
West is smart and athletic, but not yet experienced enough to chuck the ball 30 times per game like Jason Green did last season. So Lockport (1-1) opted for toss passes to Williams, which operated essentially as an end around.
The junior — who had an 81-yard kick return for a touchdown against Hamburg in Week 1 — scored twice on the same play, running for touchdowns of 33 and 63 yards, flashing the speed that saw him run 11.78 seconds in the 100-meter dash in his first ever season of track and field last year.
Thompson also put his speed on display, running past a defender to catch a 72-yard touchdown pass along the sidelines. Gillie also showed he could break off a long run, sealing the game with a 43-yard touchdown.
“Last year we had a three-year quarterback, but this year we have to take the pressure of the quarterback and hand the ball off a little bit more,” Gillie said. “... Hit the edge and come back up the middle.”
Having an abundance of weapons, however, means there is rarely going to be a workhorse or go-to player like Logan Wendt, Kai Tran and Jaheim Clayton were last season.
Williams racked up 112 yards but only had four touches. Bowman, who had two receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown in the opening week, was limited to one catch against Niagara Wheatfield.
Gillie has emerged as the team’s top option in the backfield with 154 yards through two games, but has only notched 17 carries to get there, including 94 yards on nine attempts on Saturday. A big key will be for players set statistics aside to spread the ball.
“No one’s looking at their stats,” Williams said. “If we pull out a win, we pull out a win and the team’s happy.”
Lockport’s continued offensive evolution gets a strong test against Jamestown on Friday, led by North Dakota State commit Trey Drake at quarterback. The Red Raiders are 0-2 this season, but both losses came to Class AA teams Lancaster and Orchard Park.
There has been limited success against Jamestown, having lost four consecutive games in the series — including a 54-8 loss in the Class A sectional quarterfinals last year — and Lockport has not won since a 26-14 playoff win in 2009.
“We have to do better and get rid of our mistakes,” Smith said. “Taking care of the little things will take care of the big and we’re still focusing on getting those little things to work.”
