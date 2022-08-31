Rob Johnston was a big man who did all the little things that made a big impact.
Affectionately known by the nickname Boober to most who knew him — and many who didn’t — but Johnston had many titles within the Lockport High School boys basketball program: bookkeeper, statistician, coach, mentor and friend. When Boober was with the program from 1992-2015, rarely did a coach have to worry about some obscure but important detail. Boober took care of it.
When Boober decided to step away from the program, his absence was noticeable. When he died in January at 45 years old, it left a gaping hole in the Lockport athletic community. The Lockport Athletic Hall of Fame committee decided to take action and ensure his legacy is never forgotten.
As part of this year’s induction ceremony on Sept. 23 at Lockport Town & Country Club, Boober will receive the inaugural Rob “Boober” Johnston award, accepted posthumously by his family who is flying in from Las Vegas. In the future, the award will be given yearly to someone who has selflessly dedicated themselves to Lockport athletics.
“He never looked for anything out of anything, he just did things for other people for their sake,” said Wayne Ginty, a Lockport Hall of Fame committee member and boys basketball coach from 2003-2009. “... He was never easy to figure out because there’s not a lot of people like him. Obviously, he relished his time with the players, but he didn’t want anything out of it.”
When Boober first joined the basketball program as the junior varsity manager during his sophomore year of high school, he just wanted to be around his friends. It’s not an uncommon occurrence, but he decided to stay 21 years after graduating.
He of course had other interests like golf, fantasy football and Boy Scouts — he attained the rank of Eagle Scout — but he geared his life around Lockport basketball, even arranging his overnight work schedule at General Motors PowerTrain to ensure he didn’t miss a practice or a game.
When he decided to relinquish his role with the team, he still followed along through Hudl and coaches could bank on a text from Boober after each game.
“He was a great personality and great with people,” Longtime Lockport boys basketball coach Roy Macaluso said. “He just fit right in with us. … He took care of all the little things you didn’t have to worry about. He was like a friend of ours and he became that.”
During his time with Lockport, Boober kept the scorebook, kept stats and would help call them into local media outlets following games. During practices he would keep track of uniforms, inflate basketballs and could even run a drill if needed.
Most importantly, Boober was a conduit between players and coaches. He would park himself in the back of the bus on road trips and served as a sounding board for players who were frustrated with basketball or in some other area of their lives. He was a friend, a mentor, and in later years, a father figure who could relay that information discreetly to coaches.
“He could calm them down or talk to them in a way that kids understand,” Lockport boys basketball coach Dave Gilson said. “Sometimes kids need to speak to someone a little bit younger or someone with a different perspective. That was definitely Rob.”
Other Lockport Hall of Fame inductees:
Emily Belfield (Class of 2012): She was selected first-team all-Niagara Frontier League four consecutive seasons. Belfield recorded a career batting average of .440 and a .956 fielding percentage, while notching 109 hits and 81 runs. She was first-team all-Western New York, fourth-team all-state as a senior and was an integral part of the only Lockport softball team to win the NFL championship. Belfield is currently head coach at North Tonawanda.
Scott Brown (Class of 1985): The strongman set the Lockport shot put record in 1985 and his throw of 55 feet, 8 inches still stands. Brown was a three-time Section VI shot put champion and won seven varsity letters in track and football. He still holds the Heidelberg College shot put record and he continued to win shot put awards into his 40s.
Matt Cinelli (Class of 2007): Cinelli carded 144 wrestling wins, which places him fourth all-time at Lockport. He was a two-time Section VI Class AA champion and an overall Section VI champion in 2006 and 2007, placing fifth at states in 2007. He was a first-team all-NFL performer four consecutive years. Cinelli won the Dan Winchell Memorial Award, which was given to an athlete who exhibited dedication, leadership, and respect for the sport.
Zach Gaskill (Class of 1997): A three-sport star who was a five-year letter-winner in swimming, where he was a team captain, state qualifier and O’Malley Award winner. He was a two-year letter winner in tennis and went to states in doubles. He was also a three-year letterwinner in volleyball, selected first-team all-WNY in 1996. Gaskill won the prestigious Lloyd Patterson Award at Lockport.
Julie Mullaney Massenkoff (Class of 1984): She was a four-year letterwinner in cross country and five-year letterwinner in track and field. She made first-team all-NFL and first-team all-WNY in cross country, finishing 11th at states in 1981 and 1982. She was an NFL champion in the 4x800-meter relay. She was also a cheerleader for the Lions.
Mike (Monk) Ranney (Class of 1974): An integral part of powerful cross country teams in the early 1970s, including state championship teams in 1972 and 1973, an individual Section VI champion and set the NFL record in the mile in 1973. He was all-NFL in 1973 and 1974 and third-team all-state in those years.
Dave Shambach (Class of 1975): He was an outstanding tennis player in the mid-1970s and became a coaching legend at Lockport, going 312-124 from 1985-2016, with six NFL championships. He was an NFL coach of the year, Section VI Sportsmanship Award and was the USPTA high school coach of the year. Shambach was also the head instructor at the Lockport Parks Summer Recreation Program from 1976-2016, while chipping in as a volunteer to help both the girls tennis program and the boys basketball program.
Tickets to the ceremony are $40 and can be purchased through the Lockport High School athletic office at 716- 478-4474 or at the Lockport Schools Federal Credit Union at 175 Walnut St. Suite 5.
