Joe “Son of a Legend” Taylor is passing along some know how of his own.
Lockport’s recently-retired world champion kickboxer has moved on to a life of training and promoting a new batch of brawlers. and his gym, JT’s Mixed Martial Arts & Fitness, hosted its first card last Saturday, a USA Boxing amateur slate that included a handful of locals.
Among the victors were Lockport native Collin Thompson, Solamon Britton and Andrew Jenneve. Also schedule to take part was Taylor’s son, Joe Jr., as well as Noah Roberts, Christina Wiley and Justen Sneed.
Thompson earned a unanimous decision while Britton and Jenneve came out ahead on split judgements.
Joe Taylor Sr. earned the World Kickboxing Association middleweight championship in his final fight, May 21 as part of a two-day event at Cornerstone Arena. His promotion company, Taylor Promotions, organized the sendoff, capping nine years in the ring. He finished with a 10-2 record in professional kickboxing and a 4-0 mark in MMA.
His new base of operations, JT’s MMA & Fitness, is located on Pine Street in Lockport.
