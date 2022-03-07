Locals place at state cheer, indoor track and boys swimming

There was no lack for standout performances from local student-athletes at the state level Saturday, when NYSPHSAA held its competitive cheerleading, indoor track and field and boys swimming championships.
Starpoint, Lewiston-Porter and Lockport cheer took to the Rochester Institute of Technology. The Spartans and Lancers, both in their fourth trips to states, earned top-three finishes.
Both posted the second-highest scores in preliminaries to advance to the finals. There, Starpoint scored an 83.75 to place second in Division II Large. Lew-Port earned an 82.35, third in the Coed division.
Lockport, in its second straight state competition, placed 10th in the Division I Small prelims with a 73.65 and didn't make the finals.
Starpoint also had standouts at the indoor track and field championships, which were held at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island. Veda Jauch placed second in girls weight throw (47 feet, 10 inches) and eighth in shot put (37-3) while Alyssa Armitage took sixth in pole vault (11-6).
Niagara Falls' David Litten added a top-10 finish, placing eighth in boys weight throw (59-7 3/4). Grand Island saw Rebecca Schultz take 18th in girls 55-meter hurdles (9.09) and Michael Christensen 23rd in boys weight throw (50-4 1/4).
Lew-Port's Jacob Lauzonis led three locals to advance to the finals for boys swimming at Ithaca College. He finished sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke (57.20) and 15th in the 100 butterfly (52.16).
Niagara Wheatfield's Paul Wissel was 23rd in the 100 breasat (1:01.06) and 26th in the 50 freestyle (22.10). Medina's Isaac Pace also took part in the breaststroke, finishing 27t (1:02.42).
