A locally-sourced talent infusion propelled FC Buffalo’s run toward the United Women’s Soccer national semifinals.
Returning for the semi-professional club’s second season, standout goalkeeper Emily Kelly, the University at Buffalo senior goalkeeper from Wilson, and stout defender Erin Weir, a Niagara Wheatfield graduate entering her sophomore season at Canisius College, provided strong backing to the FC Buffalo women’s East Conference championship triumph.
Niagara University’s rising senior striker Djeynaba Thiam has been the club’s second leading scorer behind former UB star Carissima Cutrona. The winning goal in the conference final was Thiam’s fifth of the season.
Another Purple Eagle, midfielder Alexis Horwedel, played a key role early in the season, along with locals Emily Foltz (Newfane/St. Bonaventure), Nichole Grichen (North Tonawanda/Daemen) and Hope Balling (Tonawanda/Canisius).
Sarah Woods, the GNN Sports girls soccer player of the year from Lewiston-Porter on her way to UB this fall, was “a fireball,” said her summer coach, Nikki Bartholomew, attacking opponents with her speed up through the conference playoffs.
The finishing kick, however, came from the youngest player in club history — Ella Rudney, the precocious Grand Island senior.
Reinforcing a roster losing a number of key players to college preseason fitness regimens, Rudney finished her WNY Flash club commitments and joined FC Buffalo before the final regular season match. In her semi-pro debut, Rudney tallied two goals with an assist, and she scored again in the conference title game.
“It’s been super exciting, and I’m happy to be a part of this,” Rudney said while training for the UWS semifinal against Calgary-based Foothills at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Ludlow, Massachusetts.
Rudney is headed to the Big Ten fields of Nebraska in January after graduating early from GI, and competing with collegians this summer will accelerate her development for the next level, Barthlomew said.
“Ella is a confident player that thrives on being in positive, competitive environments,” the coach said. “Being surrounded by good players, it only makes her better.”
“Playing with so many talented players, they keep me calm,” Rudney said. “I know they are going to get me the ball in good positions. And I know what to do with it.”
Weir can relate to her former Niagara Frontier League rival, having played with FC Buffalo ahead of her freshman year at Canisius.
“Playing with older girls and getting that experience quicker than some others may get is only going to help her in the long run,” Weir said.
Rudney has been impressed by how Weir’s game has grown from playing with FC Buffalo and a year in college.
“Her competitive attitude is crazy,” Rudney said. “She is fiery and it kind of rubs off on everybody. She is a really important part of the team.”
That competitive spirit in practice is part of Bartholomew’s recruiting pitch to prospective players.
“We are excited to give these girls the opportunity to play against better competition and some of them have had their eyes open to another level of play,” Bartholomew said. “And we also try to offer that positive, competitive environment from a training aspect, with so many of the best college players in the area on one team.”
Last summer’s leading scorers, Niagara graduate Kelsey Araujo and Marcy Barberic, the Grand Islander who recently finished her career at UB, utilized FC Buffalo as a platform to professional leagues. Araujo recently completed her season in France, while Barberic is currently playing in Iceland.
Among the current players with pro potential, Kelly affirmed her status with a strong performance in the conference playoffs, Bartholomew said. “I knew Emily Kelly was capable of a lot of things, but she showed me she could do even more. Without a doubt, if she wanted to pursue it, she could play at the next level."
Kelly and Woods won’t join FC Buffalo’s pursuit of a UWS championship because of a predetermined schedule to manage their fitness ahead of UB’s preseason training camp.
Along with owner Nick Mendola and assistant coach Gabrielle Wilson, a former Niagara keeper, Bartholomew planned for the postseason talent purge after last year’s team played shorthanded in the East Conference final.
“We worked strategically throughout the season, making sure we would be deeper toward the end,” said Bartholomew, while praising the college coaches allowing players to finish the national title hunt. “I understand the risk of injury, but in my opinion, the opportunity to win a national championship supersedes that. I think this is the best opportunity these athletes have to prepare for their college seasons.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.