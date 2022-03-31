Years of scrapping leads ex-NCCC star Joe DeLuca to shot with Reds

Give Joe DeLuca a chance and he’s likely going to impress.
From high school to college and professional baseball, DeLuca’s success is tied to the teams that give him a real opportunity to play. There seems to be nothing that will coax DeLuca into giving up his dream of playing in the major leagues and he took one step closer when he signed with the Cincinnati Reds organization on Tuesday, reporting to minor league training camp in Arizona.
Niagara County Community College coach Matt Clingersmith saw his potential coming out of high school and brought him in as a preferred walk-on. Clingersmith thought he might get drafted at the end of his sophomore year in 2015. The Reds had interest, but no one pulled the trigger.
DeLuca went on to finish his collegiate career with the College of Saint Rose and bounced around for nearly every independent league in the United States over the last five years.
But after a standout performance for Panama in the Caribbean Series, the same Cincinnati scout, Lee Seras, he spoke to seven years ago informed the 26-year-old DeLuca the Reds bought his contract.
“Baseball is a very cut-throat job,” DeLuca said. “You’re always on watch, you’re always trying to perform your best and there’s no letting off the gas pedal for me, especially because I need to earn a spot here. I don’t know how long this opportunity lasts, so I’m going to go out and do what I’ve been doing. Hopefully it’s enough to make it to the next level.”
DeLuca’s unwillingness to relent on baseball first came when he was cut from the Cicero-North High School team when he was a senior. He hooked on with a travel team and was discovered by Clingersmith at a tournament in Batavia.
As a freshman catcher for NCCC, DeLuca hit .348 and drove in 32 runs and then exploded as a sophomore in 2015, with team-highs in batting average (.381), RBIs (36), extra-base hits (18) and home runs (4).
“You fail seven out of 10 times, so you really have to believe in yourself to keep that confidence high,” DeLuca said. “That’s something that I work on every day. As time goes on, it gets better and better. You start believing in yourself and believing in your ability. (Clingersmith) brought the best out in me and I thank him for that.”
In two seasons with Division II Saint Rose in Albany, DeLuca hit .269 and drove in 41 runs. Then his baseball odyssey began. There was a season and a half for Class AA Fargo-Moorhead and then a 20-game stint with Evansville in the Frontier League.
He spent the 2019 season in Quebec with Trois-Rivières in the Canadian-American Association and then 13 games of 2020 with Jersey in the All-American Baseball Challenge before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
DeLuca’s statistics teetered, but his desire to keep playing never waned. He maintained confidence, knowing he needed a chance to play consistently. From 2017-2020, the most action DeLuca saw was 195 plate appearances for Trois-Rivières. He hit .367 for Fargo-Moorhead, but only had 38 plate appearances and hit below .200 twice during his five-year stint in the independent leagues.
Needing a fresh start, DeLuca welcomed a trade to Southern Maryland in the Atlantic League and he was instantly revitalized under manager Stan Cliburn. He played in 115 games and turned 420 plate appearances into 16 home runs, 70 RBIs and a .304 average for the Blue Crabs.
He continued his hot streak in the Dominican Republic this winter for the Caribbean Series — an event featuring former MLB all-star Robinson Canó — by hitting .368 in five games for Panama.
“Stan gave me the chance to catch every single day,” DeLuca said. “Even if I struck out five times, I was in there the next day. In years prior, I was fighting for a job every single day. I’d get pinch hits here and there and an occasional start, but it’s never every day. (Clingersmith) and Cliburn are my two best coaches, because they gave me a chance when no one else wanted to.”
DeLuca has been in Arizona for a week, with another week to go before cuts. His spot isn’t guaranteed on any roster, but if he does make it, he would likely end up with a Class AA or Class A team.
There’s also a chance he receives a pink slip, which will naturally be disappointing, but won’t end his dreams. DeLuca will head back to the Blue Crabs in Waldorf, Maryland, and continue playing.
Baseball is now his chosen career and he won’t give up unless there is no money, no offers or his body will no longer allow him to play.
“If it’s not in the cards, it’s not in the cards. It’s not going to taint my outlook on the future,” DeLuca said. “Having an opportunity with a Major League team has made all the work in my life worth it. Right now I’m not content with where I’m at. … I want to make a team and eventually make the big leagues. I won’t stop until that happens.”
