Women's wins leader VanDerveer appreciates Niagara Falls foundation

Like most basketball fans growing up in Western New York during the 1960s, Niagara Falls native and Stanford women's basketball coach Tara VanDerveer followed the exploits of the Little 3, taking in Niagara's Calvin Murphy and Bob Lanier of St. Bonaventure.
“I’d listen to every Niagara game on the radio, and go whenever I could,” VanDerveer said following an 80-60 victory over USC Saturday. “You don’t see that anymore, great players spread around like that.”
While VanDerveer looked up to those legends — now her contemporaries in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame — in her formative years, it’s now every single women’s basketball coach in history looking up at her after she set the record for most wins in women’s college basketball history. VanDerveer picked up her 1,099 career victory, 104-61 over Pacific, on Dec. 14.
“This is special, currently having the No. 1 team, being undefeated, playing in a pandemic. I will never forget this, for sure,” VanDerveer said after breaking the record.
If there is an accomplishment a basketball coach could possibly conquer, it’s a safe bet VanDerveer has. She's won two national championships with Stanford (1990, 1992), made 12 appearances in the Final Four and won 25 Pac 12 championships. A four-time national coach of the year, she also led Team USA to a gold medal at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. VanDerveer was elected to the Naismith Hall of Fame in 2011.
“I’m not surprised at all,” Arizona State women’s basketball coach Charli Turner Thorne, who played for VanDerveer, said of the wins record. “She’s a visionary, always looking at what’s next and thinking outside the box.
“Through the years, she’s continued to evolve, and she knows how to get the most out of people. She’s raised the level for all her players, and all the coaches who coach against her, too.”
Since setting the record, VanDeerver has been busy, both guiding the No. 1 Cardinal and trying to respond to the horde of people who have offered her congratulations, including fellow Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry and his coach, Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors.
“I think I’ve had as many people contact me as I’ve had wins,” VanDeerver said. “I’ve tried to keep up with all of it, but I just can’t. It’s been really overwhelming. I feel a lot of love.”
When she took the job at Stanford in 1985, friends and family questioned her move from Ohio State to Stanford, saying the school best known for academics was too “brainy” to be successful as an athletic program.
More than 35 years later, she's more than proven them wrong.
