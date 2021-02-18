Wilson alumnae Neville launching Champion Conduct program

To be a champion, one must have Champion Conduct.
Wilson alumnae Kathleen Neville has launched the Champion Conduct program, a mobile app geared towards up-and-coming student-athletes, which shares videos on social justice issues, giving back to the community through charitable efforts and everyday life challenges. The program will be set to open subscription in late 2021.
Neville has enlisted in the help of former Buffalo Bill and current NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent, as well as former Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick and current NFL scout Mark Bruener. The program will show videos from many speakers throughout the sports world, including Hall of Fame coaches, NCAA champions, Olympic gold medalists and other notable figures.
There will also be other speakers who have suffered real-life situations and misconduct in their own experiences, including overcoming severe illnesses and domestic violence.
Being noted as more of an entertainment experience than a traditional educational one, the app will include four main components: the locker room (victims of misconduct), the film room (coachable moments from the players), the game room (maintaining character traits through your public image and promotion) and the community room (the impact of giving back).
The training room will be the fifth room added for 2022, which will be customizable for respective departments, teams and schools.
Once the program is completed, student-athletes can receive certification as graduates of the program. To earn this certification, they must complete one year of service in a Champion Conduct-approved non-profit organization.
What makes this Western New York-based program hit home even more is the fact that Niagara Falls High School will be the first school in the country to incorporate it within its athletic department. Being a district that carries 21 teams and roughly 1,800 student athletes, getting the Wolverines on board is a step in the direction towards populating this app throughout Section VI and beyond.
"Niagara Falls High School's gonna be the perfect first adopter of Champion Conduct," Neville said.
" ... I refer to it as mentoring in your pocket. My dream is that student-athletes anywhere, if you're in remote areas, you're in Kansas, or you're in Niagara Falls, or you're in the Bronx, or you're in Harlem, that you have the benefit of these very wise (people), that they're rooting for you. They want to help you either do what they've done, or not do what they've done, and they're gonna be really candid about it. It's very valuable advice.
"And some times people leave programs because these hard conversations about social issues and 'am I doing the right thing?' And how to make good decisions on a daily basis, and they get the big picture."
Neville knows how powerful sports are for social change and personal development. That's why this program has been years in the making, as Neville has done this outside of her work as a consultant to the NFL, in addition to setting up personal-conduct guidelines and seminars on discrimination, sexual harassment and more.
Niagara Falls City School District superintendent Mark Laurrie is very excited to implement the program within NFHS. Although major names like James Starks, Jonny Flynn and Paul Harris have come through its halls, Laurrie knows the best chance for NFHS kids to advance themselves in life is through education.
"Any chance that we can to bring the classroom to the court, or the classroom to the field, is value added for our students," Laurrie said.
"In high school ... it's more about the things that kids learn about themselves and others (by) participating in athletics that stays with you a lifetime. ... It's important that we teach those athletes to become leaders on the field and in the classroom, in the school and in the community."
Laurrie knows how rare it is for a program of this kind to become available for student-athletes. So to give the Niagara Falls kids the opportunity to learn from such well versed and credible sources like these was something he knew the district could not pass up.
But especially knowing this was Neville's brainchild, Laurrie was all in when it came to getting on board.
"She can deliver. Just knowing her, I know that she delivers on what she promotes and supports," Laurrie said.
With this program coming through an app as well, Laurrie knows how important that was for an audience that roughly ranges from 12-18.
"Our kids need real-time, immediate, connection and information," he said.
"Waiting for presentation, waiting for something is not in their wiring. So the app is really important. I mean it meets kids where they are in terms of their own wiring and how they're growing up and how they're being raised. So the ability to have that on their phone is the most immediate impact it could have, so an app was the right way to go.
"We've gotta just believe where we're at, those days when the athlete comes and talks to you in the locker room are gonna still occur, but the immediacy of the app is what's really key too."
The Champion Conduct app will be have content and technology developed by Rochester Institute of Technology’s MAGIC Spell Studios. For more information, stay posted to Neville's Twitter page @nevilleconsult for updates.
