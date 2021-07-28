Wagner, 'Money Mat' win at Jeffery Memorial

“Money” Mat Williamson from St. Catharines, Ontario and Middleport’s Derek Wagner won the Sid and Carol Jeffery Memorial events for the Krown Undercoating Modifieds and Investor’s Service Sportsman, respectively, Friday night at Ransomville Speedway.
For Williamson, it was his third victory of the season at The Big R. For Wagner, it was his second triumph of the season. “Showtime” Jaren Israel from Wilson won his seventh KiPo Chevrolet Street Stock feature of the season and sixth in a row. “The Notorious One” Chris Leone from Niagara Falls won his first Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stock feature of the season. Jacob Bansmer from East Aurora won his third Kevin’s Carpet Cleaning Novice Sportsman feature of the season.
Greg Martin and Jesse Cotriss brought the field of Krown Modifieds to the green flag for their 35-lap feature event with Martin taking the lead. Ryan Susice battled with Robbie Johnston for third place early on, with Williamson racing in fifth. Williamson would pass Susice to take over fourth place on lap five, as Martin pulled away from the field. Williamson would get around Johnston on lap nine to move into third and would quickly go after second-place running Cotriss. Susice would regain fourth after passing Johnston.
Erick Rudolph, who started deep in the field, and Johnston made slight contact in turn three and Johnston came to a stop on the inside of turn four to bring out the caution on lap 13, erasing a 4.150-second lead that Martin had on the field. On the restart, Martin would take off in the lead with a three-car battle for second and Williamson would take over the position ahead of Susice and Cotriss. Rudolph would take over fourth from Cotriss on lap 14 and would go after the leaders.
Williamson would use the inside line to close the gap on Martin and would battle for the lead on lap 21 and take over the lead on lap 23. Susice and Rudolph would battle for third and would clear Susice for the position on lap 24. Rudolph would then immediately pass Martin to take over second and would begin to chase down Williamson. Williamson would pull away from Rudolph to score his third win of the season.
Cameron Tuttle and Wagner were on the front row for the Investors feature event with Wagner taking over the lead. Wagner, Tuttle, Andrew Smith and Brett Senek would pull away from the field. Scott Kerwin clipped the front straight wall and would bring out the caution on lap three. Kerwin drove to the pits under his own power and was done for the event. Several other cars were also involved in spinning to avoid Kerwin.
Wagner continued to show the way on the restart as Smith took over second after Tuttle jumped the restart. Smith and Senek battled for several laps for second place, as Wagner started to pull away from the field. Tuttle and Austin Susice would reel in Smith and Senek to make it a four-car battle for second place in the closing laps of the main event. Tuttle would battle with Senek for several laps for third place, with Senek being able to hold Tuttle off. Wagner pulled away from the field to pick up his second win of the season.
Pete Stefanski and Pat Dell were on the front row for the 20-lap Street Stocks feature with Stefanski showing the way. Israel started sixth on the grid and was up to fourth at the end of lap one. Israel would continue to head towards the front of the field as he battled and would eventually pass Mike Kramarz for third place on lap seven, as Kramarz got loose off turn number two. Israel would then pass Dell to move into second place on lap 10.
With Stefanski in the lead, Israel would close the gap and the two veterans battled for the lead. Israel would take the lead on lap 12, then pull away from the field to win his sixth consecutive feature and seventh of the season.
Dave Dussault and Leone brought the Mini Stocks to the green flag with Leone in the lead. Multi-time feature winner Dante Mancuso quickly took over second and would go after Leone. Mancuso would suffer a flat right rear tire while running second to bring out the caution on lap three. He was able to rejoin the field for the race restart. Prior to the caution, Cole Susice had issues and went pitside in his No. 98. On the lap three restart, Leone would take off in the lead with Nick Tarnowski, Don Whiteside, Dussault and Ashley Harbison racing in the top five.
Nevin Hazel spun in turn four to bring out the caution once again. Leone would once again pull away from the field on the restart. The car on the move throughout the event was late-arriver Curtis Rung. Rung started in 17th position and was up inside the top five by the race's halfway point. Mike Becker spun on the front straightaway to bring out the caution with four laps remaining. Don Whiteside would battle with Tarnowski for second on the restart, as Mancuso went three-wide with Harbison and Rung for fourth place. Leone would go on to score his first win of the season.
Bansmer and Kenny Washburn were on the front row for the Novice Sportsman feature event, and it was Bansmer showing the way. Greenley George battled with Washburn for second place, as qualifying heat race winner Jim Forster battled with Colby Adamczyk. George slapped the turn three wall to bring out the race’s first caution on lap four. George was able to continue racing. Washburn would take the lead away from Bansmer on the restart, however, Bansmer would regain the lead on lap seven. Bansmer would pull away from the field to collect his third win of the season.
During intermission, a pass the helmet took place to benefit Sportsman campaigner Darrell Borkenhagen, who suffered burns to his body following an incident in early July. The total collected hit $4,706, and the winner of the 50/50 graciously donated $500, bringing the total to $5,206.
Monday at the 1/16th-mile Little R, Colin Spatorico won his third straight Finish Line Auto Detail Senior Heavy feature; Eric Veihdeffer won the main event for the Fisher’s Auto Repair Senior Lites; Riley Bloomingdale won the Fitzgibbon Contracting and Construction Junior 3 feature; Abigail Fisher won the SJE Shocks Junior 2 feature; Thomas Ruggiero and Jayden Tomaino won the twin features for the Slack Karts Junior 1; and Ryder Lacy and Jake Schrader picked up victories in the Just Signs & Designs Novice.
The Little R, which usually races Thursdays, is off this week with the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaw Sprint Cars racing Friday night at Ransomville Speedway. Pit gates open at 2 p.m., grandstands at 5. Hot laps and qualifying begin at 6, followed by racing at 7:30.
GOLF
River Oaks GC
Rick Victor and Steve Nappo captured the 2021 Men's Invitational overall championship on Friday and Saturday, shooting rounds of 33, 32, 28 and 69 in best ball, scramble, scotch and aggregate for a 162 total.
Flight winners were: 1 — Walt Hobble and Joe Ciciarelli, 167; 2 — Jackson Hobble and Harrison Sardella, 172; 3 — Dennis Lenhard and Dave Ruta, 165; 4 — Tom McGrath and Jim Costa, 168; 5 — Pat Cramer and Mike Vadella, 172; and 6 — Jason Dombrowski and David Dunn, 166.
WNYPGA Jr. Tour
North Tonawanda's Lucas Matyevich and Andrew Traina finished ninth and 11th, respectively, among boys ages 16-18 in Wednesday's tournament at Shorewood Country Club. Matyevich finished at 15-over 87 while Traina carded a 24-over 96.
Lockport's Drew Beiter finished 14th in boys 13-15 with a 17-over 89.
HORSESHOES
Lockport Horseshoe League
• Robert Berry went 5-0 and Dave Kulak finished 4-1 for E&M Properties in a 23-7 victory over Attitudes. E&M's John Berry had the high five-game handicap total of 378 while Kulak had the high single scratch score of 56.
Carolyn Slaughter and TJ Stahli both went 1-3-1 to lead Attitudes.
• Jamie Kleinfelder and Sophie Martinez both went 4-1 while 12-year-old Anthony Kline threw his first ringer to help Niagara Hotel beat Ski Lodge, 18.5-11.5.
Jeff Wozniak went 4-1 for Ski Lodge and posted the high five-game handicap (408) and high single scratch (50) scores).
• Kyle Hinkey posted a 4-1 record to lead Pizza Oven over Smoke Rings, 21-9.
Gopher Ground went 5-0 in the loss and had the high single scratch score of 52. Fay Ground finished 3-2 for Smoke Rings.
• The LHL was happy to welcome Pedro Page back into action after a lengthy illness.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.