Tim Winn, Doc McMahon make Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame

Former Niagara Falls basketball star Tim Winn and Niagara Falls Country Club tournament director William "Doc" McMahon will be inducted into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame with the rest of the Class of 2022, the GBSHOF announced Monday.
Winn, who now lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, was a two-time Western New York boys basketball player of the year, leading LaSalle High School to a pair of state championships. He played collegiately at St. Bonaventure, starting at point guard on the Bonnies' 2000 NCAA Tournament team.
McMahon, who died in 1995 at the age of 74, was the NFCC tournament director for 17 years and chaired the Porter Cup four times, in 1962, '63, '64 and '74.
The two will join a class headlined by former Buffalo Sabres goalie Ryan Miller, who won the 2010 Vezina Trophy as the NHL's top goaltender and became the winningest American goaltender in league history.
He'll be joined by another Michigan State star, Nichols product Emily Regan, who won rowing gold at the 2016 Olympics.
Also in the new class are: Jeff Anastasia, who won a WNY boys basketball record 602 games coaching Olean; Gordy Bukaty, former UB football player and Lackawanna HS coach and administrator; the Cott family, a Buffalo baseball clan; Jim Hanley, the Hall's first sport fisherman; Bob Kauffman, a three-time NBA All-Star with the Buffalo Braves; Cora Livingston, a women's professional wrestling pioneer who became a world champ in 1910; Jim Nowicki, a WNY Softball HOFer, basketball official and race director; and Susan Schoellkopf, the Hall's first equestrian inductee. Bukaty, Kauffman and Livingston will be inducted posthumously.
The Hall will also recognize Sweet Home girls volleyball as its team of distinction. The Panthers went 792-29, winning 15 consecutive regional championships, 20 straight Section VI Class A titles, and 292 matches during the Sally Kus era.
The new class will be officially introduced at a press conference and meet and greet June 8 at Buffalo RiverWorks. An induction dinner will be held in fall, at a date and time to be announced.
