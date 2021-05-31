Thunderwolves explode at the plate, rout Coastal Bend in World Series

The bats were flying for the Thunderwolves on Memorial Day.
After shaking off an opening-round loss to No. 5 St. Cloud Tech with a win over No. 8 Owen on Sunday, No. 4 NCCC (32-10) routed No. 6 Costal Bend (28-31) 14-4 in five innings Monday in the elimination bracket of the NJCAA Division III World Series' double-elimination tournament in Greeneville, Tennessee. The Thunderwolves will play again today against No. (3) Oakton, with the winner earning a spot in the final four of the championship bracket.
Before NCCC took the plate, though, the squad was buoyed by Clifton Genge on the mound. The freshman notched his second win of the season, holding the Cougars scoreless through his first three innings of work. But it was the work of Scottie O'Bryan, Cal Brazier and Howard Stuckey — and the rest of the Thunderwolves lineup for that matter — that stamped the exclamation point on the win.
"Obviously, the guy you did the article on, Scottie O'Bryan, that's why you did the article on him," said NCCC head coach Matt Clingersmith, alluding to the GNN Sports feature on the standout centerfielder from Saturday.
"He makes our team go. When he's hitting and Chris Tani's going, our 1-2, that type of speed ... both of those guys run under 6.7 60 (yard dashes). That's like watching Willie Mays hang some Major League running the bases with those two, they're playing video game baseball. If it's a single, they're stealing second and third for us. Or if it's a double, throw the ball in the gap, it's gonna turn into a triple for us and a run.
"It's actually easier when you have those two guys on, and they're getting hot now in this tournament, so that helps us a lot."
After an O'Bryan walk to start the action, he would steal second, before Tani was walked as well. That led to Brazier warming up the scoreboard for the fireworks, nailing a three-run homer to put NCCC up 3-0. The second inning had another run coming in for the Thunderwolves, once Tani, Brazier and Cole Laskowski were walked, clearing the way for Tani to head home after a wild pitch by Costal Bend's Jacob Bryant.
NCCC added two more runs in the third. Howard Stuckey got on base with a single, then was sent home once O'Bryan recorded an RBI double, which was aided by another wild pitch. Tani would then added his lone RBI of the action, sending O'Bryan on his way to make it a 6-0 game.
The Cougars finally got on the board in the fourth, once Nate Medina was walked then sent on his way after an error throw sent him home. But the Thunderwolves would have the last laugh, pouring in eight runs in the inning.
Laskowski would be walked, then Zach Evans had a bunted single send him to second off an error, leading to Laskowski's run. Evans would be next to score, with Stuckey's RBI double pushing him on. Lance Baldensperger then notched an RBI single, followed by Joey Battaglia's double. That set the stage for O'Bryan, who batted in his last two runs of the outing on a double, before recording his nation-leading 38th stolen base.
That stolen base would lead to another run, as O'Bryan made the Cougars pay on another fielding error to head to home plate. The scoring was then rounded out by a walk from Andrew Fairbrother and a single from Brazier, as Evans sent them home on a two-run RBI single.
Costal Bend would add three runs in the fifth, but being in a 14-1 hole to start the inning hampered any comeback efforts for the Cougars.
Despite some ups and downs in the fifth, Genge closed the game with two hits allowed, two earned runs, three strikeouts and five walks in 4 and 2/3 innings pitched. He was replaced by Austin Mann in the final inning, closing out the game by striking out Garrett Whitaker.
With freshmen like Genge and Mann stepping up, Clingersmith is glad to see how far the pitching has come along, especially after losing Chad Gartland to injury.
"We've had that next-man-up mentality and some freshmen have come up big. Like I said, it's not how you start, it's how you finish," Clingersmith said.
"And these freshmen haven't gotten a lot of opportunity and they came up very big this year. Chris Genge got his second win of the season and Will Jackman pitched phenomenal (Saturday). Obviously, Troy Leibert came in for the save (Sunday) as a freshman and Austin Mann came in today for the save. It helps us out dramatically."
Clingersmith would be remiss if he didn't tip his cap to fellow freshman Dylan Crowley as well, as the George Mason commit earned the win Sunday with seven K's, one hit and one earned run allowed in 7 and 2/3 innings pitched.
Knowing the array of student-athletes with ties to Niagara Falls, Clingersmith just wants to keep showing well for the Cataract City. Looking ahead to today's Oakton matchup, Clingersmith is taking the intrinsic approach.
"For us right now it doesn't matter. It's just one game at a time, on to the next opponent," he said. "For us to make a national championship right now, we've gotta get to survive to play."
