Team Kreps announces NF boxer's second pro bout

Niagara Falls native Mikiah Kreps will be making her 2021 debut when she faces fellow unbeaten fighter Alex Love on April 23 in an eight-round bantamweight bout at a to-be-determined venue in Tampa, Florida.
The fight will be shown on UFC Fight Pass. The card includes former WBO featherweight champion Heather Hardy in the main event.
After a successful pro debut, during which she dispatched Noely Romero in two rounds in October in Tijuana, Mexico, Kreps will be taking a step up in competition. Love, like Kreps, is an accomplished amateur star, and has a 3-0 pro record with two knockouts to her name. That said, this will be her first fight in nearly two years.
“She’s a great fighter," Kreps said of Love. “I’ve told my team all along I want the best possible fights. My job is to beat them.”
“A fighter as good as Mikiah, you can accelerate their development,” Jerry Casarez, Kreps’s manager with First to Fight Management, said. “You don’t want a fighter to tell you they want to be champion in two or three years. You want them to want it quickly. And Mikiah is always focused to be on that path.”
The fight will be Kreps' first under new promoter Lou DiBella. Kreps and her entire management team have maintained that they look to have Kreps fighting for a world title by her fifth bout.
“You have to give the best fighters a challenge so they’re fired up and have a purpose,” Casarez said. “They need to be working out in the gym with a threat to them and know they have to turn that threat down.”
Kreps and Love have been friendly outside of the ring through the years, to the point where Kreps has been a guest at Love’s home. Given this is a meeting of two fighters eager for a knockout, don’t expect to see such pleasantries manifest themselves inside the squared circle.
“This is what I wanted,” Kreps said. “I want to fight the best out there and fight for a world title as soon as I possibly can.”
