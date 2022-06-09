Jackie Rogowicz takes on Team Canada today at Niagara Falls Country Club.
Rogowicz, the 2019 Women's Porter Cup champion from Yardley, Pennsylvania, enters the final round of this year's tournament in third place behind two members of the Canadian development program, Brooke Rivers and Katie Cranston.
Rivers, a Wake Forest commit and member of Canada's National Amateur Squad, maintained her lead Thursday after finishing tied atop the leaderboard in Wednesday's first round. She had a relatively quiet day, carding three birdies and one bogey to improve to 5-under for the tournament.
Cranston, of Canada's National Junior Squad, carded the low round of the tournament Thursday, a 5-under 67 that pushed her one stroke back of Rivers. The Auburn commit, who won the Dustin Johnson World Golf Championship in March, birdied all four of NFCC's par-5s on moving day.
Rogowicz, a former Penn State Nittany Lion, entered Thursday tied for third at 1-under and took sole possession with a 2-under 70. A victory would make her the first two-time champion in the short history of the Women's Porter Cup, which began in 2013.
Behind her are four more Canadians, no surprise as our neighbors from up north account for more than half of the field of 53. Toronto's Vanessa Borovilos and Nicole Gal, a Junior Squad member, are both 2-under, having carded matching 71s in each of the opening two rounds.
Celeste Dao and Taylor Kehoe, members of the Amateur Squad, are tied with Kansas' Megan Propeck, a Virginia Cavalier, at 1-under. Kehoe, a Porter Cup veteran, entered Thursday tied with Rivers and took a four-stroke lead with a 31 on the front nine, only to shoot a 43 on the back, including double-bogeys on both of the par-5s.
Today's final round start at 8 a.m. The lead group — Rivers, Cranston and Rogowicz — will tee off at 11. Admission is free to the public.
2022 Women's Porter Cup
Place Name To par R1 R2 Total
1 Brooke Rivers -5 69 70 139
2 Katie Cranston -4 73 67 140
3 Jackie Rogowicz -3 71 70 141
T4 Vanessa Borovilos -2 71 71 142
T4 Nicole Gal -2 71 71 142
T6 Celeste Dao -1 74 69 143
T6 Megan Propeck -1 74 69 143
T6 Taylor Kehoe -1 69 74 143
9 Jocelyn Bruch E 71 73 144
T10 Aloysa Margiela Atienza +2 72 74 146
T10 Angela Arora +2 72 74 146
T10 Lauren Zaretsky +2 72 74 146
