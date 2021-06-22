Sweeting wins Father's Day Krown at Big R

Brockport's James Sweeting picked up his first Krown Undercoating Modified feature of the 2021 season as Bailey Brothers Landscaping, Scott Perry Auctions, 87 Buf and Triple T Towing presented the racing action Friday night at Ransomville Speedway.
On the undercard, Derek Wagner (Middleport) collected his first checkered flag of the season in the Investor’s Service Sportsman; Jaren Israel (Wilson) won his third KiPo Chevrolet Street Stock feature of the season; Cole Susice (Ransomville) won his second Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stock feature of the season; Jacob Bansmer (East Aurora) won his first Kevin’s Carpet Cleaning Novice Sportsman feature of the season; and Dylan Haniszewski was the last man standing after the Demolition Derby.
Sweeting and Kyle Inman were on the front row for the 30-lap feature for the Modifieds with Sweeting showing the way. Ryan Susice would quickly take over third place and would set his sights on Inman. Mat Williamson and Erick Rudolph started deep in the top ten and would move up into positions six and seven, respectively, early in the main event.
Rudolph and Williamson battled for sixth and would move up after Jesse Cotriss hit the turn-four wall. Williamson would take fourth away from Rick Richner on lap 11 and Rudolph would follow suit just one lap later to take over fifth. As Sweeting pulled away from the field, Susice battled with Inman for several laps for the runner-up position. Susice would take the position away on lap 17. Sweeting ran away for the win, followed by Susice, Inman, Williamson and Rudolph.
Zach George and Wagner brought the Sportsman to the green flag for their 25-lap feature event with Wagner taking the lead. Brett Martin, Brett Senek, and George battled for second as Wagner started to pull away early. Scott Kerwin started to make his way toward the front as he entered the top five on lap six after passing Orval Harris. The leaders would hit lap traffic past the halfway mark of the event, and Wagner would fend off George for the win.
After a spin in turn two on the opening circuit of the Street Stock feature, Mike Kramarz and Pat Dell were on the front row with Dell showing the way. Roger Israel would go three-wide with Kramarz and Jaren Israel for second place, with Kramarz keeping the runner-up position. Jaren Israel would take second away on lap four, then would quickly go to work on race leader Dell. Israel would take the lead away just one lap later. Israel pulled away from the field after a lap 18 caution for the victory.
Ryan Plante and Chris Miller brought the field of Mini Stocks to the green for their 15-lap feature event, with Plante leading with a three-wide battle for second with Matt Hornquist, Cole Susice and Miller. Hornquist would take the lead away from Plante on lap three and Susice would take second. As Hornquist pulled away from the field, he would have issues and would pull into the pit area with two laps remaining, handing the lead and win over to Susice.
Ken Washburn and Bansmer were on the front row for the Novice Sportsman feature with Bansmer showing the way. Sam Junkin battled with Washburn for second place as Bansmer started to pull away from the field. Jim Forster, Greenley George and Tyler Moore got together in turn two on lap 10 to slow the field, just as Bansmer and Junkin were leading. Bansmer would lead off the restart and go on to score his first Ransomville win.
The finale of the evening was the popular Demolition Derby where around 30 participants put on a show for the ages. In the end, Haniszewski was declared the winner. Austin Susice was awarded with the Hardest Hit of the event.
Thursday at the 1/16th-mile Little R, Colin Spatarico picked up his second win of the season for the Finish Line Auto Detail Senior Heavy. Eric Veihdeffer picked up his first win of the season in the Fisher’s Auto Repair Senior Lites. Riley Bloomingdale picked up the victory for the Fitzgibbon Contracting and Construction Junior 3. Mason Hanel won his second SJE Shocks Junior 2 feature of the season. Amelia Westlake and Thomas Ruggiero picked up the wins in the Slack Karts Junior 1. Aideen Rusnock and Jayme Just collected wins in the Just Signs & Designs Novice division.
Ransomville Speedway management held a special victory lane ceremony for the June 10 Novice race winners with their trophies from Trophy Night. Raelyn Just, Ryan Barry and Cole Schumacher all picked up their trophies from their victories last week.
The ”Little R” will return to action Thursday for a full card of SANY New York Go-Kart racing, featuring the $100 to win event for the Junior 2 division. Pit gates will open at 5 p.m. and racing will get underway at 7. As always, grandstand admission is free. The “Little R” will also be in action on Monday for a full card of SANY NY Go-Kart racing.
The Big R is back in action Friday when JetPort Lounge, JW Swanson and Beyer Boys Trucking present a full card of Krown Undercoating Modifieds, Investor’s Service Sportsman, KiPo Motors Street Stocks, Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stocks and Kevin’s Carpet Cleaning Novice Sportsman. It will also be the first scheduled autograph night of the season. Pit gates will open at 5 p.m. with grandstands opening at 6 and racing set for 7:15.
For those unable to be in attendance, the races will be streamed live on www.dirttrackdigest.tv
