Sweeting victorious at Ransomville Speedway

The 13th annual Labor Night at the Races, benefiting the United Way and presented by Highmark of Western New York, the Niagara-Orleans Labor Council and Live Edge Brewing Company, took place Friday night at the Ransomville Speedway with familiar faces finding victory lane.
James Sweeting from Brockport won his first Krown Undercoating Modified feature of the season; Wilson's Cameron Tuttle won the Investors Service Sportsman feature; Josh Pangrazio from Oakfield took his fourth KiPo Motors Street Stocks feature; Dante Mancuso from Batavia won his third Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stock feature; Noah Mamo from Ridgeway, Ontario won his third consecutive Kevin’s Carpet Cleaning Novice Sportsman feature; and Dylan Haniszewski won the minivan/SUV demolition derby presented by Triple T Towing.
Robbie Johnston and Sweeting were on the front row for the Modified feature with Sweeting to the lead. Ryan Susice took second place and Mat Williamson would race his way into third early on. As the top three pulled away, Erick Rudolph would take fourth place as Mike Bowman entered the top five.
Williamson and Susice battled for second throughout, allowing Rudolph to reel them in while Sweeting pulled away out front. Williamson would clear Susice for second on lap 23. Sweeting would go on to score the win, his first of the season.
Tuttle and Scott Kerwin brought the Sportsman to the green flag with Tuttle showing the way and Noah Walker, Derek Wagner and AJ Custodi racing in the top five early. As the lead duo battled, Brett Senek entered the top five, passing Custodi on lap six.
Senek would continue his pace towards the front and reel in Wagner for fourth place with nine laps remaining. Tuttle would hold off Kerwin’s challenges throughout and score the win. Kerwin, Walker, Wagner and Senek would complete the top five.
John Zimmerman and Ken Camidge set the pace in the Street Stock feature, with Zimmerman in the lead. Pangrazio took over second as Pete Stefanski battled with Camidge for third. Lap six was when Pangrazio would make his move as he went to the outside to take the lead away from Zimmerman.
Jeffery Wynes and Cole Susice were on the front row for the Mini Stock feature with Susice showing the way. Mancuso would quickly take over second on lap one, and by lap three would take over the lead. Ryan Plante, Dave Dussault and Chris Leone all raced in the top five.
Susice would regain the lead on lap four, with Plante and Leone reeling in the lead duo of Susice and Mancuso. Mancuso would use a textbook slide job to regain the lead on lap eight, then go on to score the win, his third of the season.
Dillon Adamczak and Greenley George shared the front row for the Novice Sportsman. Colby Adamczak showed the way ahead of Mamo and George. Adamczak’s lead would go away after mechanical issues in turn four, bringing out the race’s first caution. Mamo would inherit the lead as a result and start to pull away from George and the field. While running second, Greenley spun in turn four to bring out the caution with five laps remaining. Mamo would go on to score his third win of the season.
Friday night, the BRP Big-Block Modified Tour returns to Ransomville plus a full card of Investor’s Service Sportsman, Ki Po Motors Street Stocks, Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stocks and Kevin’s Carpet Cleaning Novice Sportsman. Clark Rigging, Scott Perry Auctions, Buffalo Fuel and Davis-Ulmer Fire Protection will present the racing program. Pit gates will open at 5 p.m., grandstands at 6, and racing will begin at 7:15.
