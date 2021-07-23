Dave Meteer says he never had a doubt. Even when the rain was rushing through the golf course on Tuesday night, leaving large sections of the Niagara Falls Country Club underwater, he remained cool, calm and confident.
As a grounds superintendent, Meteer lives for these moments of crisis, when weather and circumstance conspire against him. He embraces them.
“I love the chaos,” Meteer said Friday during the second round of the Porter Cup. “When I took this job (in 2013), we lost 20 greens my first year. It was the middle of winter when I got the job, and in spring we had 20 dead greens and 55 trees got blown down.
“I loved it,” he recalled. “It cemented me. It was almost like a job interview. I had been the assistant and had just become the head guy and that’s how I got introduced.”
So as Meteer sees it, Tuesday night’s thunderstorm was but a momentary setback, a bracing challenge for him and his trusty crew. The 62nd Porter Cup wouldn’t go off on time, but it would go on nonetheless. After a year’s delay due to COVID-19, it would be delayed by just one more day.
Of course, it was hard not to worry after the Tuesday deluge. Early Wednesday, assistant tourney director and media chair Marty Shimmel texted out a photo of the par-3 12th hole, which had a virtual lake between the tee box and the green.
“We now have an island green!,” Shimmel said.
Later in the morning, Shimmel went into the grounds crew's quarters to find out how Meteer planned to get the place ready for one of the nation’s most prestigious events. The opening round had been washed out, but how could they possibly have it ready by Thursday?
“He’s sitting there calmly eating a hamburger,” Shimmel recalled. “He said, ‘I’ve been here since 10 after 5 this morning. We’re going to be fine.’ I said, ‘Are you serious? Did you see what's out there?’”
“We’re going to be fine,” Meteer assured him. “We’ll be able to play. We’ll have it ready by Thursday.’”
Did Meteer see what was out there? He was the one who took the photo of the 12th green. He swam through the water to take the photo. Literally.
“Freestyle,” said Meteer, 45, who played baseball and basketball at Lewiston-Porter in the mid-90s. “Stripped down to my shorts. I threw my phone 40 yards onto the green and then swam up.”
It’s hard to imagine golfers chipping on when you’re swimming to a green, but again, Meteer was undaunted. You care for a golf course in Western New York, you deal with weather. Eventually, Mother Nature lets you play through.
“Water recedes,” said Meteer, who got his turf grass maintenance degree from Rutgers. “So I really wasn’t worried about it. Everybody else was worried about it. Everybody was calling.”
His former assistant, Ricky Johnson of River Oaks, offered help. Drew Thompson of East Aurora checked in. The course superintendents are a brotherhood. Meteer told them he’d be fine. They had issues of their own to worry about.
Shimmel said Meteer was the only one not panicking on Wednesday. Later that day, Marty was quoting the old Ernie Banks line, “Let’s play two,” only modifying it to “Let’s play 36."
And that’s what happened. Meteer and his crew, which includes assistants Chris Merrell and Steve Schuster, got the course ready for an opening 18 on Thursday.
“We’ve been through it before,” Meteer said. “Everyone was very calm. It’s just our jobs.”
On Friday, they played 36 holes — the second and third rounds — under sunny blue skies. The course was in terrific shape. You’d never guess the course had been underwater two days earlier. There was no standing water. The sand traps were impeccable. Walking through the rough, your shoes barely got wet.
“I’ve been a member for over 30 years,” said Robert Travis, assistant director. “The amount of rain we had, and for the course to absorb it and the grounds superintendent and his crew to get it back in shape, was amazing.
“We’ve redone some of the bunkers and green complexes,” Travis said. “The Billy Bunker system, they call it. It absorbs the water and helped a lot.”
The players and their families were amazed, too. Everywhere you turned on Friday, someone was commenting on the course conditions. They played lift, clean and place on Thursday, but many players said it wasn’t really necessary. They played the ball down Friday.
“Oh my God, I couldn’t believe how playable the course was after seeing how it was the first day,” said Chris Francoeur, an Amesbury, Mass., native who played college golf at Rhode Island and finished Friday tied for second. “It’s in amazing shape. The greens are absolutely flying right now, which is crazy considering the rain we got. I love it.”
So did his mother, Kelly, who wondered how they would clear all the water and was walking 36 holes to follow her son around two days later. Kelly was also charmed by the Porter Cup hospitality and took advantage of the delay to visit the Falls on Wednesday.
“Everyone has been so gracious,” she said. “I can’t say enough good things about it. Kudos to the grounds crew after that rain. I saw them working on the 18th green as I was taking Chris to Hickory Stick, and there were 12, 15 guys out here with rakes re-doing every bunker on 18. And the water on 12 was just insane.”
Dena Armstrong, a longtime tournament director, along with Michael Vitch, took the rain in stride. Why worry, after all they’ve been through? She said nothing bothers her anymore. Last year, the tournament was canceled because of the pandemic. She was so upset that Vitch and Travis brought over drinks to console her.
“This is awesome,” Armstrong said, smiling at the blues skies Friday morning. “We’re back in our element. Everyone is happy. I tell you, the kids in this tournament are awesome. They’re just great kids. That’s what makes it fun. They come up and say, ‘Hey Dena, Mrs. Armstrong, how are you today?’ Everybody.
“Dave Meteer does a great job. When we got here at like 11 o’clock on Wednesday morning, they were already taking everything out of the sand traps. I said, ‘Do you want my help?' All of us asked if he wanted our help. He’s like, ‘My crew can do this.’ He was totally cool.”
Someone mentioned that Meteer had swum to the 12th green Tuesday evening. “I’m sure he did,” Armstrong said. “He’s amazing. He asked me for a Porter Cup hat this morning. He goes, ‘I usually get one every year.’ I said, ‘I’ll go get you one right now!”
Meteer is grateful for the abiding love that Vitch, Armstrong and the other directors have for Porter Cup tradition.
“It’s easier to care when other people care,” he said. “Because they care so much, my crew cares so much. Tomorrow, like every year, we have a ‘Christmas party in July’ for the crew. So we’ll roast a 150-pound pig tomorrow. That was honestly my biggest concern.”
A new hat, some roast pig, what more could a man ask for? They’d probably like to give Meteer a trophy. He’ll settle for the simple satisfaction of a job well done.
Swimmingly, you might say.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
