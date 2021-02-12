Sullivan: Roddy Gayle adjusting to Utah, but heart remains back home

Of course, it was a tough decision. Roddy Gayle Jr. says he likely would have stayed home in Niagara Falls if not for the COVID-19 pandemic. He had already committed to Ohio State. People had told him he had nothing to prove by going away to prep school.
Gayle is an admitted homebody, a mama’s boy. He had a powerful bond with his hometown and his teammates at Lewiston-Porter. Utah? It might as well have been halfway across the world, never mind the country.
But when things dragged into December, and it seemed there might not be a high school basketball season in New York, Gayle had a dilemma. He could sit and hope, or he could head west to Wasatch Academy, where he had an offer to play for one of the top prep schools in the U.S.
In the end, he couldn’t pass up a chance to play and further develop his game for the Big Ten circuit two years down the road. So on Dec. 22, he announced that he was leaving for Wasatch, an historic prep program in little Mount Pleasant, Utah, about 100 miles south of Salt Lake City.
“It definitely was tough,” Gayle said Wednesday evening from his dorm room at Wasatch. “Picking up everything I had and moving halfway across the United States was difficult for me. Back there, everyone knew who I was. Then I move here and they don’t even know you’re here.
“It’s crazy,” he said, “but it’s definitely good for me now, because there’s no distractions. I finally see what people talk about when they go to prep schools. There’s nothing to do but basketball and schoolwork. Salt Lake City is two hours, so it's hard to get into trouble."
Gayle said he’s doing well, adjusting to life on and off the court. It was no easy transition. It was hard enough going to a new school with new teammates. Any sense of isolation was heightened by the fact that he was going to school remotely. On Tuesday, he attended in-person classes for the first time.
“I was playing with new people that I hadn’t met or played with yet,” Gayle said. “I didn’t know any coaches or the players. They didn’t know how I played. It was difficult for me to hoop, and feeling like I was stepping on another teammate’s shoes.
“I had to see how they felt with me being on the team and being part of their family. So it was a bit difficult and took me a quick second to kind of be accepted into the family, so to speak.”
Gayle, who had spoken with members of the Wasatch team before heading to Utah, was quickly welcomed into the fold. He was an asset on the court, of course. It also helped that Gayle is a good person and teammate.
“We all know what kind of basketball player he is,” said Lew-Port coach Matt Bradshaw. “But he’s a better kid. It took him some time to get acclimated. The altitude bothered him at first. When you go halfway through a season, you wonder what the kids are saying and thinking, ‘Will I fit in?’
“Anybody who knows Roddy knows he can fit in anywhere,” Bradshaw said. “That’s the type of kid he is. He’s not looking to take anybody’s else’s glory. He just wants to fit in. He’s playing some really good basketball.”
Wasatch had reason to welcome Gayle, a 6-5 junior guard who is the No. 7-rated high school off guard in the nation for the Class of '22 and the best college prospect out of Niagara Falls since the glory days of Paul Harris and Jonny Flynn.
A year ago, Wasatch finished 27-2 and was the No. 2 seed in the prestigious Geico Nationals, which were called off due to the pandemic. This year, playing one of the toughest schedules in the land, they’re 18-6 and 12th in the country in the MaxPrep rankings after dropping three of their last five. They’re now off until this year’s Geico in early April.
Gayle started slowly, but asserted himself in due time. In his last five, he averaged 15.0 points — shooting 56% from the field, 56% on 3-pointers and 87% from the foul line. Over his 12 games, he averaged 11 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and a team-leading 2.1 steals.
Remember, this was in the thick of the Wasatch schedule, against some of the best prep teams in the nation. That included a clash with Sunrise Christian Academy and his boyhood pal, Willie Lightfoot, at the St. James NIBC Invitational in Virginia in mid-January.
Sunrise, the third-ranked team in the county, beat Wasatch, 77-68, but Gayle had a strong game (16 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals) in just his fourth appearance in a Tigers uniform.
Gayle loves the big stage. Two weeks ago, he scored a season-high 18 points as Wasatch avenged an earlier loss to prep power Oak Hill, 84-74 at the Montverde Invitational. That was billed as the debut of the ‘Roddy and Robbie” Show — featuring Gayle and Houston signee Robbie Armbrester.
“My game is coming along pretty well,” he said. “I feel like I’ve done a great job of adjusting to the situation that I’ve been put in. We didn’t have any practices before my first game. They threw me in the pit and I had to figure it out. I felt I did it pretty well, pretty consistent.
“Back at home, I was careless with the ball at times. Playing at this level, you can’t have that. That’s where my game has improved, being smarter and playing better on defense and being more efficient.”
Gayle, who wants to study accounting, prides himself on the mental side of the game. He sees the game unfold in his head, and it slows down at times. The thinking man’s side of basketball was passed along by his father, Roddy Sr., who played for the great Pat Monti at LaSalle High in the 1990s.
“My dad put a basketball in my hand as soon as I could walk,” Gayle said. “I couldn’t even talk yet and he had me shooting the ball. They had the little mini-hoop in our home. He would tape me shooting on it, countless hours. He showed me footage last summer, the old photos and tapes.
“He made me read books. I can remember one was by Dwyane Wade. It was about mentality. Also Kobe Bryant, their mentality and how they thought the game. That’s when I felt their hunger, and that’s when I really fell in love with the game and the weight room and the gym, all that.”
The solitude of prep school in Utah is good for focus, for study. But listening to Gayle’s voice, you could hear the emotion as he spoke about his dad, his mother, his three siblings, his teachers and teammates back home.
Is it lonely, he was asked?
“Oh, man. I’m just sitting in my dorm room right now and chillin,” Gayle said. “I call home whenever I have free time. My dad’s a texter. I call my mom. My mom definitely misses me. We talk about it every night.”
They miss him back at Lew-Port, too. Teachers, coaches, classmates. Bradshaw said he’ll tweet some bit of news about Roddy and the Lew-Port teachers will be retweeting it around the school. He misses them, too. He watched the first half of Lew-Port’s opener this week before study hall.
“He does,” said Bradshaw, who has been coaching for 30 years. “He FaceTimed me. I’m on the couch looking at my wife, and I’m almost in tears. We text, but I’m worthy of FaceTiming!
“We don’t even talk about basketball. We talk about life, ‘How are you doing out there?' He’s getting it from enough people, I’m sure, about his play. I’m just here to listen to him and encourage him. He’s just so special a person.”
Bradshaw said it was tough to lose this best player, one of the best ever to come out of Western New York. But he encouraged Gayle to go to Utah. He knew it was best for him. He called Wasatch head coach Paul Peterson, told him he was getting a great kid and wished him luck.
“Sure enough,” Bradshaw said, “he texted me back and said, ‘Everything you said about this kid is great, man!”
The question now is, will Gayle return to Wasatch for his senior year of high school or go back to Lew-Port, presumably for a normal basketball season in 2021-22? He’s big on relationships. That’s the main reason he chose Ohio State over the other five colleges that were on his final list.
Gayle is forging new relationships at Wasatch, and the longer he stays, the stronger the bond will become. Will playing a second year at prep school make him a better player at Ohio State? Will coming back and playing against Kenmore East and Grand Island stunt his development?
“It’s definitely a possibility,” Gayle said, “because I want to graduate in front of my family and friends. That’s what I want to do. But nothing beats the basketball schedule here. If it was just school, I would go home.
“The only thing that’s keeping me here is the relationships I have with the coaches and my teammates. The basketball schedule is crazy. You’re getting multiple ESPN games, you’re playing with multiple five-star athletes. So it would be really hard to give it all up."
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
