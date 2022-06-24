Sullivan: Now a trainer, Tim Winn teaching Cataract City defense to new generation

At some point, it always comes back to that game.
On March 16, 2000, in the very first game on the opening Thursday of the NCAA Tournament, St. Bonaventure lost in double overtime to Kentucky, 85-80, in a gripping contest that has been replayed over and over by Bona basketball fans in the intervening two decades.
I was at that game in Cleveland, and it remains the greatest I’ve ever covered that involved a Buffalo-area hoop team. The entire nation looked on in wonder that afternoon, pulling for the underdog Bonnies against a team that had won the national title just two years earlier.
The most striking thing that day was Tim Winn’s luminous smile. In my column, I wrote that his smile “was there all day, no matter how nerve-wracking or dire the circumstance, lighting up the arena and beaming itself into the living rooms of basketball lovers all over America.”
Even in defeat, Winn was in his glory, thrilled to be part of such a fun, amazing hoop spectacle. The loss was crushing. He was the last player to leave the court. But for Winn, that day was a culmination of his four years at Bona, and his dream to take the program back to prominence.
Winn, who was recently voted into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame, has never re-watched that game. Like any Bona alum, he wonders what might have been. Why didn’t they foul Tayshaun Prince before his three-pointer that forced OT? But at the time, the Niagara Falls native had no regrets, just the immense pride that came with helping his college get back on the big stage.
“Leaving Bonaventure, I felt like I did what I sought out to do,” Winn said early this week from his home in Charlotte, “I played a role in taking a program that was in the shadows and had not been on the national level in 30 years. When I left, everyone in the country knew about us.
“As a kid, that’s the thought,” he said. “‘We did it.' You walk through any airport with a Bonaventure shirt on and people are shouting you out. Every alumni from Bonaventure poked their chest out real far during that time.”
Winn went on to play professionally, both domestically and overseas until 2007, when he tired of the minor basketball grind and pursued a life in academics. He spent time as a teacher’s aide in the Buffalo schools, then worked as dean of discipline at a city charter and briefly aspired to a career in administration. But he moved in 2009 to Charlotte, where he got a job in banking.
But Winn, who turns 45 on Monday, never lost his boyish love for basketball, or his desire to pass on his knowledge to younger players. Pat Monti, his high school coach at LaSalle (and a Buffalo Sports Hall of Famer), always told him to pay it forward, to share the information.
Winn worked out players in his younger days. He would train Jonny Flynn and the other players from the great Niagara Falls High School teams at the YMCA or Niagara University.
“I did it for free,” he said, “because I felt I was the one sent out to gather this information on what it requires to make it. I was the blueprint.”
Life and family intervened when Winn left for North Carolina, where he lives with his wife, Tamaron, and 13-year-old son, Tim Jr. He has two adult children — a son, Rhasheen, and daughter, Tamischa.
Winn occasionally worked with young basketball players in Charlotte, but it wasn’t until the pandemic that he began to think seriously about starting his own training business — in addition to his full-time job as a quality analyst in IT for Bank of America.
“The pandemic hit and I was working from home,” he said. “‘I said, let me train a couple of kids for fun and somehow pay it forward. There’s too much information I’m carrying around not to share it, right?”
So, last fall, Winn decided to give the training thing a shot. He knew a man from Buffalo who had a training facility in Charlotte and would give him the space to work out a couple of kids.
“Within a week, two kids turned into seven kids,” he recalled. “Within three weeks, seven kids turned to 20 kids. It just blew up from there. I had too many clients to continue training there, so I had to find another location. It took off a lot faster than I expected; now it’s second nature.”
Winn always had the tenacious, driven quality of an overachiever. He was only 5-foot-9, so he had to find other ways to excel on the court. His signature became defense. He was as tough a on-ball defender as I ever saw in the college game. There was a legendary story about him shutting down Stephon Marbury in an AAU game once. He did it routinely at LaSalle and Bonaventure.
He’s “super busy” these days, working for Bank of America during the day and training his players at Train To Win on evenings and weekends. Winn says he’s working with 40 to 50 players. All he asks is that they show up ready to work hard, with a determined mindset.
This is his true calling in life. Winn once said he was meant to teach, and training basketball players is a perfect way to express himself as a teacher while drawing on his vast hoop experiences.
“It’s the same emotion,” he said, “where you tap into the minds of kids and encourage them to be the best version of them. Whether you’re in the classroom or the court, it’s the same passion. It’s encouraging kids to let their mindset show up to the gym first. Then their skill set follows.
“A lot of kids go to a million different gyms and they’re shooting jump shots. I’ll tell my kids we’re not shooting jump shots today, we’re getting buckets. It’s just a difference in mentality.”
Everyone wants to be Steph Curry nowadays. The 3-pointer has taken over the game at the top levels of the sport. But Winn, who never had a pretty jumper and won with relentless defense and mid-range scoring, knows that fundamental skills still have a place in basketball.
Considering the surging popularity of the 3-point shot, you’d think it would be difficult to sell kids on the virtues of playing defense and learning to create offense near the basket.
“Surprisingly, it’s not,” Winn said. “It’s missing from the game, so it’s only a breath of fresh air. Sometimes, I do all defensive sessions. That part of the game is super underrated today. The crazy part of it is, kids are getting scholarship offers because they compete on the defensive side.
“A lot of kids are under that stress level of having to score 20 points to feel successful. I’m like, ‘Hey, we’re going to stop someone from scoring 20 points’. It’s teaching them they have to have a purpose behind everything they do. Once they have a purpose, the proper passion becomes clear. We’re not just dribbling or shooting a ball. You can do that anywhere.
“There’s a million trainers who can go to YouTube and learn drills and say they’re a trainer for kids. I have thousands of games of experience I’m bringing to the table, and I have a thousand stories.”
Here’s a good one: Maya Caldwell, who played in college for Georgia, was waived by the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream in early May. Caldwell returned home to Charlotte and sought out Winn to train and prepare for her next chance.
Last Monday, Caldwell, a 5-11 guard, was signed by the Dream on a hardship contract. On Tuesday, she started and scored 18 points to lead Atlanta over Dallas in her WNBA debut.
“I was tied to her through a mutual friend who’s been in the game for a long time,” Winn said. “I trained her about five days a week. Usually, a call-up will come off the bench and play a certain role. But they started her and she’s the player of the game.
“She put herself there,” he said. “I helped her stay ready. You stay ready, you don’t have to get ready. You’d rather be prepared and not have an opportunity than receive an opportunity and not be prepared.”
Check out the video clips of Caldwell in her post-game interview after her debut. She has a smile as wide as Winn’s during that NCAA game in 2000. One of the first things she mentioned in the interview was “defensive principles.”
That had to make a certain Bona grad very happy. Winn believes that defense still matters. With 3-point shooting at a premium, defending the perimeter is especially crucial nowadays.
“It is,” Winn said. “Exactly. And that’s my thing. There’s guys like Patrick Beverley, who’s a multi-millionaire just because he competes on a high level on the perimeter defensively. When I graduated college, if the need for that was as strong as it is today, then I would have been in the NBA for years.
“I had 500 steals in high school. In this day and age, it might sound crazy, but I see 600-plus steals, because of the era we’re playing in. Most kids train using cones. Cones can’t play defense.”
Winn says it’s a different game today. But he believes defense will make a comeback. With so many kids focusing on shooting the 3-pointer, the college coaches will need players to shut down the perimeter to win games and keep their jobs. If a Tim Winn type showed up in the summer camps today, the top college coaches would be fighting to recruit him.
“You still need kids who can compete defensively at a high level,” he said. “I have a girl who just last week received her first Division I offer strictly because of the defensive job she did on another girl who’s going to Virginia Tech. So, the proof is in the pudding.
“Most of my kids, I train multiple times a week because of that dynamic. You’re not just shooting jump shots. No matter what gym you walk into, no one can guard you because of the work you put in behind the scenes. Let that mentality walk in first, and everything takes care of itself.”
